The Simple Way To Upgrade Pigs In A Blanket For Breakfast On-The-Go With Extra Protein

When you're running out the door to catch your train or make the drive to work, you're often lucky if you have time to grab a granola bar, and then you're hungry all the way to lunchtime. It doesn't have to be like this. If you prep them on the weekend or pop them in the freezer, you can have handy, travel-friendly pigs in a blanket for breakfast all week long. It's a pretty straightforward recipe: Just sausage links and pre-made crescent roll dough at its most basic. You can even upgrade them for an extra boost of protein by adding some hard-boiled eggs.

Along with the requisite sausage, simply include a quarter slice of hard-boiled egg before popping your piggies in the oven. Have fun with other add-ins too — you can go fancy with asparagus and slices of Gouda, or make it more Southwest-style with sliced pepper and onions. (Alternatively, you could also wrap up a bit of just-underdone scrambled egg before baking.)