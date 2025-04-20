The Simple Way To Upgrade Pigs In A Blanket For Breakfast On-The-Go With Extra Protein
When you're running out the door to catch your train or make the drive to work, you're often lucky if you have time to grab a granola bar, and then you're hungry all the way to lunchtime. It doesn't have to be like this. If you prep them on the weekend or pop them in the freezer, you can have handy, travel-friendly pigs in a blanket for breakfast all week long. It's a pretty straightforward recipe: Just sausage links and pre-made crescent roll dough at its most basic. You can even upgrade them for an extra boost of protein by adding some hard-boiled eggs.
Along with the requisite sausage, simply include a quarter slice of hard-boiled egg before popping your piggies in the oven. Have fun with other add-ins too — you can go fancy with asparagus and slices of Gouda, or make it more Southwest-style with sliced pepper and onions. (Alternatively, you could also wrap up a bit of just-underdone scrambled egg before baking.)
More ways to add protein to your breakfast pigs in a blanket
Much like this hot dog hack for pigs in a blanket snacks you can also swap out the crescent roll dough for a protein-packed 2-ingredient dough, instead. Mix self-rising flour (or regular flour plus baking powder) with equal parts Greek yogurt, and combine until a dough forms. Once it can be shaped into a ball, you can roll it out, cut it up, and use it to wrap up your sausage, egg, and other ingredients. Greek yogurt typically contains up to 20 grams of protein per cup, so it's really a powerhouse for helping you to stay fuller for longer.
Or, you can go totally carbless and wrap your sausage, eggs, and other ingredients inside — wait for it — strips of bacon. These bacon-wrapped pigs in a blanket work well with dinner-time sausage, but since bacon is the tastiest of all the breakfast foods (we said what we said) it's a perfect fit here, too. Plus, it'll really up your protein intake for the day. Provided you have a napkin on hand, they're ideal for breakfasting on the go.