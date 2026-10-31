The Difference Between McDonald's Big Mac & Burger King's Whopper

McDonald's and Burger King need no introduction. Both sit comfortably at the top of the fast-food game, and they have their burgers to thank for their global icon status. Even if you've never set foot inside either chain, chances are you've heard of the Whopper and Big Mac before. They're very different sandwiches, but have spent decades going head to head. The, excuse the pun, beef between the two chains has long been fast food lore. So what better way to settle things than by taking a closer look at what actually sets these heavy hitters apart?

Some differences you'll spot just by looking at the burgers side by side, like the Big Mac's two patties to the Whopper's one, or the extra bun hanging out in the middle of the Big Mac. Others you'll taste. Burger King famously flame-grills its patties, which gives the Whopper a smoky char, while McDonald's cooks the Big Mac patties on a flat griddle for a different, more seared flavor. Then there are the differences that are less obvious, and they have as much to do with history and branding as with what's beneath the buns.

Start with age. McDonald's traces its origins to 1940, well before Burger King's founding in 1954, yet the Whopper is the older burger by a significant margin. Then there's how each chain treats its flagship. Burger King has used the slogan "Home of the Whopper" for decades, so there's no question which burger is its standout. At McDonald's, the answer is less clear. The Big Mac is, of course, nothing short of iconic, dare we say even more so than the Whopper. But that lineup also includes the Quarter Pounder and the cult-favorite Filet-O-Fish, so it has to share the spotlight.