McDonald's Or Burger King: Which Iconic Chain Opened First?

McDonald's, in its current form — with over 40,000 locations around the world, slings its best-selling french fries and hamburgers by the millions every single day, quick-service style. The original restaurant, known as McDonald's Bar-B-Q, wasn't quite so speedy, serving slow-cooked, hickory-smoked barbecue from a traditional pit. The original eating spot's approach was a carhop format without any indoor customer seating.

However, brothers Dick and Mac McDonald noticed their best-selling item was, by far, hamburgers, accounting for 80% of food sales. Because of this, the two closed down briefly to redesign their restaurant and operating process, settling on a speedier self-service model, thus changing fast food forever.

Inventing what they called the Speedee Service System, the McDonald brothers implemented direct customer ordering at self-service windows, eliminating the need for carhops and waiters. Replacing reusable dinnerware with disposable utensils and containers eradicated the need for dishwashers. The menu was also pared down, with the star attraction being a 15-cent hamburger.

A milkshake machine distributor named Ray Kroc met the McDonald brothers in 1954, curious as to why one location had eight of his milkshake machines — though he quickly learned it was necessary due to the brothers' business model. Intrigued and seeing enormous potential, Kroc purchased the franchising rights to spread McDonald's across the U.S., opening his first McDonald's franchise in Illinois in 1955. He ultimately purchased the company outright from the brothers in 1961. The rest, as they say, is fast food history.