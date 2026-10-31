Canned Clam Chowder Is 100x Richer When You Add This Creamy Ingredient

Clam chowder is one of those rich, indulgent soups that sticks to your ribs and leaves you feeling utterly satisfied by the time you've worked your way through a bowl. And while there is something intangibly special about a homemade chowder, many of us don't have the time or wherewithal to spend chopping and simmering, nor access to fresh clams, so more often than not, we're reaching for a canned version. And the store-bought stuff is definitely a serviceable substitute (it even makes a flavorful seafood pasta sauce), but if you want to make it 100 times richer and much closer to homemade, adding a pat or two (or five) of butter gives it an instant upgrade.

New England-style clam chowder is creamy by default, and while the canned version typically gets that right, the flavor can fall a little flat at times or have too much of the wrong things. Adding butter can actually help remedy a multitude of sins, like excessive saltiness, which is why you'll likely want to use unsalted butter, as canned soups tend to be fairly high in sodium already. Butter can further help mellow your soup's underlying sourness, bitterness, or too much acidity, in addition to creating a deeper, richer backdrop for the bits of potato and clam. It also facilitates a more velvety, silky texture that will make you want to lick the bowl clean.