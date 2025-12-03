How To Fix Soup That's Too Sour

Various factors can make your comforting soup recipe turn sour as you cook it. Unless you were preparing something like an authentic Chinese hot and sour soup, it's probably not the flavor profile you were aiming for. Not to worry, though — some expert hacks can de-sour that soup in a hurry.

For the inside scoop on fixing sour soup, Food Republic spoke with David Davidov, recipe developer and founder of The Cooking Foodie. He shared that some go-tos for cutting sourness are adding fat, sweetness, or starch. The best approach depends on the cause of the sourness.

If you're battling vinegar-based sourness, you need to "dilute with broth or add fat," Davidov shared, such as cream, coconut milk, olive oil, or butter. If your soup has soured due to an overabundance of fermented ingredients, like kimchi or sauerkraut, "counter with fat and sweetness together for balance." Sweet ingredients can be pantry staples like sugar or honey, or you can shred a sweet apple or incorporate some other kind of fruit or its juice, depending on what will pair best with your soup's flavor profile. Even caramelized onions can do the trick, Davidov noted. For tomato-derived acidity, "a pinch of sugar or grated carrot works best," Davidov instructed. For acidity resulting from lemon, "add a little sweetness or starchy vegetables," like potatoes.

Adding too much of something and failing to taste as you go are often the causes of imbalanced flavors. So, don't make the same mistake in reverse while attempting to undo overt sourness. For instance, don't simply dump a large amount of sugar and think you've solved the problem. Start with small amounts of your antidote, add the ingredient gradually, and taste as you go.