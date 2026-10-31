Dolly Parton's Comforting Classic Casserole Starts With Potatoes And A Layer Of Onions

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Dolly Parton was a true country icon whose positivity spread far beyond music with her vast humanitarian work and, of course, her love for Southern cooking. A true foodie, this Tennessee gal might have been one of the best-selling artists of all time, but she retained her relatability to the end, even having a favorite Taco Bell order. And most likely because she famously grew up in a single-room cabin without the modern conveniences of running water or electricity, some of the recipes she has left us to remember her by are the ultimate in both cozy and frugal. One such example is a classic casserole that features just five ingredients, starting with sliced potatoes and a layer of onions, and is as comforting as a warm hug.

The remaining components are just as budget-friendly: ground beef, which gets precooked, a can of diced tomatoes, and chopped green bell peppers. Because there are so few ingredients in this casserole, it's important that you season well between each layer. A basic sprinkle of salt and pepper is all that's necessary, but you could also add a specialty blend like Kinder's Caramelized Onion Butter, available on Amazon, or the Sweet & Smoky seasoning from Aldi house brand Stonemill.

Another essential consideration is to layer the ingredients in the proper order. The potatoes must go in first so that when the beef and vegetables cook down, their juices are released, flavoring the spuds as they soak them up.