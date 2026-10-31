Dolly Parton's Comforting Classic Casserole Starts With Potatoes And A Layer Of Onions
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Dolly Parton was a true country icon whose positivity spread far beyond music with her vast humanitarian work and, of course, her love for Southern cooking. A true foodie, this Tennessee gal might have been one of the best-selling artists of all time, but she retained her relatability to the end, even having a favorite Taco Bell order. And most likely because she famously grew up in a single-room cabin without the modern conveniences of running water or electricity, some of the recipes she has left us to remember her by are the ultimate in both cozy and frugal. One such example is a classic casserole that features just five ingredients, starting with sliced potatoes and a layer of onions, and is as comforting as a warm hug.
The remaining components are just as budget-friendly: ground beef, which gets precooked, a can of diced tomatoes, and chopped green bell peppers. Because there are so few ingredients in this casserole, it's important that you season well between each layer. A basic sprinkle of salt and pepper is all that's necessary, but you could also add a specialty blend like Kinder's Caramelized Onion Butter, available on Amazon, or the Sweet & Smoky seasoning from Aldi house brand Stonemill.
Another essential consideration is to layer the ingredients in the proper order. The potatoes must go in first so that when the beef and vegetables cook down, their juices are released, flavoring the spuds as they soak them up.
Quick shortcuts and bold tweaks elevate Dolly's easy casserole
One of the best things about a five-ingredient casserole like Dolly Parton's is that it's wide open to customizations that will add your type of flavor to the dish. In terms of shortcuts, not everyone keeps potatoes on hand (they have a tendency to sprout eyes and then go bad before most people can use up a whole bag), but sliced canned potatoes are a shelf-stable option that you can keep in your pantry for whenever you need them. Because they're already cooked, though, you'll want to reduce the overall bake time for the casserole by about half. Further, if you don't want to bother with dicing and chopping green peppers and onions, you can pick up pre-cut tubs in the produce section of most major grocery stores.
Now for customizations. Cheese makes everything better, so if you have a bag of shredded cheddar or even pepper jack for a little hit of spice, top the casserole with it before baking. Over on Reddit, some commenters had ideas for dressing this dish up thematically. "The nice thing is, it was meant to be adaptable," one user wrote; they suggested adding taco seasoning and sauce between the layers for a Mexican-themed "taco casserole," or tossing in a can of kidney beans and chili seasoning for a (you guessed it) chili version. If the dish is too simple for you as-is, you can treat it as a jumping-off point for your creativity in the kitchen.