Is There Really A Difference Between Dicing And Chopping? Here's What To Know

Most home cooks don't follow recipes to a T – there might be a lot of improvising involved, like subbing in Worcestershire sauce for soy sauce, or replacing sour cream with Greek yogurt in some applications if that's all you have on hand. One thing that might trip you up in recipes is when you're assembling your mise en place and notice a dice or a chop is called for. What's the difference? Surely you can just cut up the carrots or onion and call it a day? Not so, according to Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste.

She told Food Republic, "I take chopping as cutting food into larger, rough, and irregular pieces, like in rustic, hearty stews, where every chunk is just a bit different." In contrast, she felt that dicing is for creating smaller, neater, and more consistently sized cubes, which she feels should be about one-fourth to a half inch big. The uniform shape helps everything distribute evenly in dishes like salsas and salads, but the dice is also useful when cooking proteins, like chicken, to ensure that everything sears consistently. Gallagher had more advice to share for how to achieve a good dice and chop, as well as when to use both.