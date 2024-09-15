Dolly Parton's Favorite Taco Bell Order Is Simple But Relatable
Dolly Parton may be the queen of country with a vast fortune thanks to her singing and acting chops as well as her business acumen – but the singer's tastes for fun and food are anything but hoity toity. In fact, rather than dining at fancy restaurants on date nights, she and her husband Carl Dean enjoy driving around in their RV and eating fast food (per Taste of Country).
One of their favorite stops is Taco Bell. In an interview with Business Insider, Parton revealed her regular order — a soft taco supreme with a side of black beans and rice. While the chain's regular soft taco includes seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, and cheese, the supreme version also comes with the addition of tomatoes and sour cream. Parton likes to eat her moveable feast with Taco Bell's mild sauce — as she told Business Insider, "I don't like to get it too hot and ruin everything." She also explained that although she does like hard shell tacos, she gets the soft kind because they don't fall apart as easily when eating them on the road.
A drive-thru date may not sound all that romantic, but there's something sweet about sharing a favorite meal in a cozy camper with the one you love. Adding an adult beverage could be one way to spice things up. For tips on that, Food Republic consulted with a Master Sommelier to determine the best wine to pair with Taco Bell.
Dolly Parton is a superfan of Taco Bell's Mexican pizza
As much as Dolly Parton is fond of her usual order, there's a Taco Bell specialty she adores — the Mexican pizza. She's such a fan of the layered beef- and bean-filled entree that the only thing she would change is to "just make them bigger so I could have more of it" (via Business Insider).
The Mexican pizza was discontinued in 2020 after 35 years on the menu, resigning it to the same fate as other eliminated items like the Taco Bell grilled cheese birria dipping taco and the short-lived vegan nacho cheese fries. Parton, along with others devoted to the dish, were understandably upset. A petition was created in hopes of swaying Taco Bell to bring it back, which garnered over 171,000 signatures. Remarkably, it worked. In April 2022, Taco Bell announced that it would bring back the popular dish.
To celebrate, Taco Bell devised a marketing event which premiered live on TikTok in September 2022 — "Mexican Pizza: The Musical." The tongue in cheek sing-along starred none other than Dolly Parton, and featured fellow Mexican pizza lover, Doja Cat. It told the story of the item's cancellation, the fans who freaked out when it was gone, the petition to bring it back, and its triumphant return. Parton, who played herself as well as the pizza's voice, proclaimed at the end, "Can you believe Mexican pizza got its own dang musical? It really is that good!" (via YouTube).