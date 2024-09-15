Dolly Parton's Favorite Taco Bell Order Is Simple But Relatable

Dolly Parton may be the queen of country with a vast fortune thanks to her singing and acting chops as well as her business acumen – but the singer's tastes for fun and food are anything but hoity toity. In fact, rather than dining at fancy restaurants on date nights, she and her husband Carl Dean enjoy driving around in their RV and eating fast food (per Taste of Country).

One of their favorite stops is Taco Bell. In an interview with Business Insider, Parton revealed her regular order — a soft taco supreme with a side of black beans and rice. While the chain's regular soft taco includes seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, and cheese, the supreme version also comes with the addition of tomatoes and sour cream. Parton likes to eat her moveable feast with Taco Bell's mild sauce — as she told Business Insider, "I don't like to get it too hot and ruin everything." She also explained that although she does like hard shell tacos, she gets the soft kind because they don't fall apart as easily when eating them on the road.

A drive-thru date may not sound all that romantic, but there's something sweet about sharing a favorite meal in a cozy camper with the one you love. Adding an adult beverage could be one way to spice things up. For tips on that, Food Republic consulted with a Master Sommelier to determine the best wine to pair with Taco Bell.