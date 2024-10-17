Don't Be Scared Of Eyes On Your Potatoes, They're Totally Harmless

If you see your spuds beginning to sprout, don't throw them out just yet. More often than not, these potatoes are perfectly safe to eat with some minor preening. Sprouting will naturally occur to any potato that is stored for too long. They are packed with nutrients, and if the conditions around them are warm and bright enough, they will continue to grow.

The primary concern with potatoes is an excess of glycoalkaloids, specifically chaconine and solanine. The effects of these compounds in potatoes have been closely studied for decades, and the bottom line is that in small amounts, they are perfectly safe to consume, but large amounts can pose health risks to humans. Potato eyes and green patches signify areas where these compounds are more concentrated, and thus it is recommended across the board to remove these with a knife or peeler.

There is more debate as to whether the rest of the potato is still safe to eat, though. Some sources maintain that so long as the rest of the potato looks normal and feels sturdy, there's nothing to worry about. Other sources are more cautious and suggest throwing out the spud entirely. Ultimately, the consensus leans towards eating the potato, but keep your wits about you when you judge the quality.