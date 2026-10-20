Skip The Sponge: There's A Better Way To Clean Cast Iron Without Dish Soap

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There are plenty of reasons to invest in a high-quality cast iron pan. Beyond its excellent heat retention and naturally non-stick surface, cast iron is an incredibly durable material. Look after it, and a single pan can last for decades, even generations. That said, cast iron does come with a few basic ground rules. Follow them, and it'll reward you with years upon years of reliable cooking. Ignore them, and you could find yourself dealing with rust or a damaged seasoning layer. That's where a cast iron ringer comes in handy, like the Amagabeli cast iron ringer on Amazon.

Cleaning is one area where cast iron has earned an unnecessarily intimidating reputation. Its nonstick qualities come from a baked-on layer of polymerized oil, commonly known as seasoning. This protective layer helps prevent food from sticking and shields the iron beneath it from moisture. Leave your pan wet for too long, and rust can develop. Scrub too aggressively, and you risk damaging the seasoning; the same goes for the old advice about avoiding dish soap. Traditional soaps sometimes contained lye, which could strip away seasoning, but modern dish soaps are almost always mild enough to use on a properly seasoned pan. Even so, the aversion to dish soap has stuck around — even Bobby Flay chooses to avoid it.

If you'd rather keep things traditional or avoid dish soap altogether, a cast iron ringer is a useful alternative. Made from interlocking rings of rust-resistant stainless steel, this chainmail scrubber works much like a metal scourer, using friction to lift stubborn grease and baked-on residue. The difference is that, when used correctly, it can remove stuck-on food without wearing away a well-established seasoning layer.