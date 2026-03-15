Bobby Flay's Cast Iron Cleaning Technique Ensures Your Pans Last Longer

A cast iron pan is the ultimate investment or a lucky thrift-shop kitchen find for anyone looking to level up their cooking game, but if you want to enjoy its full list of benefits, you've gotta take good care of it. Fortunately, there are many hacks for working with a cast iron pan, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a few tricks up his sleeve. He told Food Network that he doesn't wash pans with soap, and always makes sure that it's "bone dry" after cleaning (per YouTube).

Cast-iron owners are serious about their pans, so it might seem counterintuitive that they don't clean them with soap, but this logic is actually built upon centuries of history. See, back in the day, soap often contained lye, which was a strong alkali cleaning agent. It was so good at its job, however, that it would quickly break down the seasoning layer– the baked-in oil layer that gives it its non-stick coating. While it can always be reapplied, for the sake of convenience, most people just avoid soap altogether — which may help your pan last longer.

Now, if you've been using soap to clean your cast iron, don't despair just yet. Today, most soaps no longer contain lye, so Flay's take might be a little outdated. Still, he's not the only cast iron user who still chooses to skip soap. The part of his advice that is still very essential is that the pan must be bone-dry after cleaning. As it's made of porous metal, even a small amount of water can quickly cause it to rust. Our advice? After cleaning, heat the pan over the stove on a low heat and remove it once all the water has evaporated.