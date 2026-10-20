The Creamy Jarred Sauce That Turns Pasta & Ground Beef Into A Classic Greek Comfort Food

Ideally, you'll be using authentic Greek pastitsio noodles for the recipe, but if you don't have a grocery store that carries a lot of Greek imports nearby, penne or ziti will work. You want something in a tubular shape that won't fall apart in the bake to give your pastitsio its signature layered look. As for your jarred white sauce, some store-bought Alfredos are better than others, but with all of the flavor you'll be adding, as long as it's creamy and relatively tasty, it should work just fine. For the sauce, you can use a jarred meat sauce as your base, but it needs to be thick enough to create a solid layer. To that end, you'll want to add more ground beef, some shredded carrots, diced onions, garlic, and maybe celery, but this is the point where you can spread your wings to personalize your pastitsio and pack it with herbs and spices. As long as cinnamon is the highlight, you can get creative.

If you want to really experiment with spices, you can think of the flavor of a good pastitsio as similar to a spiced British mince pie. Warming spices like ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove are common, and you can add them into the Alfredo sauce (just like a béchamel) to get a nice spread over the top, rather than sauteing them with the meat. A bit of oregano, thyme, and marjoram go great with the meat sauce, with maybe a splash or two of red or white wine. And if you want to up the salty, umami flavor, try a tablespoon or two of miso paste. Just like most casseroles, a pastitsio can start with the basics and build the flavor from there. It may contain quite a few ingredients, but it's no sweat if you already have everything in the pantry or fridge.