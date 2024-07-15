Ranking The Best Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce From Worst To Best

Alfredo sauce is creamy, rich, and decadently delicious in all the right ways. Even the store-bought stuff hits the spot when you're not in the mood to whip it up from scratch. If you've ever stood in the sauce aisle at your grocery store and wondered which Alfredo to buy, you're not alone. Most stores have a large selection to choose from (not as many as red sauce, but still) and while some are super tasty, a few aren't a great representation of what Alfredo sauce can be. That's why I tried a collection of the most common brands to help you (and me) put an end to the search for the best store-bought Alfredo sauce.

When it came time to rank the 11 Alfredo sauces I sampled, I considered flavor, texture, and price. You should also know that I only sampled the original flavors, not ones infused with extra roasted garlic and other seasonings like red pepper or basil. I wanted to get a good baseline for a brand's sauce. Obviously, garlic and more cheese make them tastier, but you can always upgrade store-bought Alfredo with ingredients like that. I'll go more in-depth on my methodology at the end, but for now, keep reading to learn how 11 of the most popular Alfredo sauce brands rank in a head-to-head comparison. You might be surprised at the results — I was.