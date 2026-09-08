What's New At Costco: September 2026 Edition

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Well, folks, it's finally here: The month of September, when fall officially begins (even if Starbucks released its autumnal menu back in August and stores have been displaying Halloween decor since July). You might have noticed the days getting significantly shorter and the nights getting cooler already, but what you might have missed is Costco's new grocery releases for the month. But that's all right, because we have you covered. We're bringing to your attention 10 just-released products, some of which will no doubt help you shift gears from summer to fall.

In fact, we have a number of cute Halloween items, some perfectly giftable goods, as well as tasty snacks that are perfect for your next game-day party (whether that's a party of one or two or 20). So read on, but remember: If you want to shop at Costco, you must be a member, but there are ways to join without having to pay the full membership fee.