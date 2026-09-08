What's New At Costco: September 2026 Edition
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Well, folks, it's finally here: The month of September, when fall officially begins (even if Starbucks released its autumnal menu back in August and stores have been displaying Halloween decor since July). You might have noticed the days getting significantly shorter and the nights getting cooler already, but what you might have missed is Costco's new grocery releases for the month. But that's all right, because we have you covered. We're bringing to your attention 10 just-released products, some of which will no doubt help you shift gears from summer to fall.
In fact, we have a number of cute Halloween items, some perfectly giftable goods, as well as tasty snacks that are perfect for your next game-day party (whether that's a party of one or two or 20). So read on, but remember: If you want to shop at Costco, you must be a member, but there are ways to join without having to pay the full membership fee.
Kirkland Signature's Rice Crackers Snack Mix delivers Asian flavors
With Kirkland Signature's new rice cracker snack mix you get 2 whole pounds of Asian-inspired flavors in a variety of tiny shapes and sizes that make them perfectly hand-scoopable. The sweet, savory, and slightly spicy pieces include sesame half-moons, soy crescents, and sesame teriyaki mochis.
Kirkland Signature Rice Crackers are available at Costco for $12.49.
Sugarfina Cat 2-piece Candy Bento Box set is purr-fect
To help get you or a lucky recipient into the Halloween spirit, pick up one of these Sugarfina bento boxes, which is in the shape of a cute black cat's head. Contained within are two separately packaged gummy candys, including Spooky Ghosts and Cosmic Stars, both of which feature colorful, fruit-flavored pieces of candy.
Sugarfina Cat Two-Piece Candy Bento Box can be found only at Costco.com for $34.99.
Make your own lattes with Kirkland Signature Organic Matcha
If those daily matcha runs are eating into your weekly budget, make it at home with the Kirkland Signature powdered organic matcha. For just $2.42 per ounce, you get 12 ounces of the Japanese green tea powder, which includes helpful instructions for making both tea and lattes if you've never done it on your own before.
Kirkland Signature Organic Matcha is available at Costco for $28.99.
Never go hungry during the big game with Frito-Lay's NFL Gameday Mix
Get ready to get your snack on with this 54-count mix that includes individual bags of Doritos, Lay's, Cheeto's, Fritos Flavor Twists, and more. The box is perfect if you're hosting during football season, or to last you every game day until the Super Bowl.
Frito-Lay NFL Gameday Mix is available at Costco for $21.99.
Go nutty over A.L. Schutzman Premium Blend Nuts
Another item that's perfect for snacking — we dare you to walk by it in your home without grabbing a handful — this jar of nuts is delightfully salty and satiating. It comes with 30 ounces of a mix of cashews, almonds, pecans, and macademias, all of which are jumbo-sized and roasted, which also makes it a premium gift if you're looking ahead to the winter holidays. The brand also carries an all-cashew version, although cashews technically aren't nuts at all.
A.L. Schutzman Premium Blend Nuts is available online only at Costco.com for $36.99.
Sugarfina Zombie Brains Candy Cubes make spooky sweet
Another giftable candy product from Sugarfina, this set comes with three cubes filled with gummies that kinda-sorta resemble zombie brains (minus any actual gore). Perfect for the horror movie fans in your life, you could keep one of these strawberry-flavored soft candy cubes for yourself and give the other two away ahead of Halloween.
The set of three Sugarfina Zombie Brains Candy Cubes can only be purchased at Costco.com for $49.99.
Mrs. Prindables Cool Ghouls Halloween Caramel Apple Gift Set
Nothing says fall like caramel apples, those fruity, juicy, sugary treats on sticks. If you're hosting a Halloween get together, want to treat your coworkers, or simply know you won't get that many trick-or-treaters this year, this gift set is a fine purchase. It comes with eight individually wrapped and boxed Granny Smith apples decked out in chocolate and caramel.
Mrs. Prindables Cool Ghouls Halloween Caramel Apple Gift Set is available only at Costco.com for $79.99.
Prepare for holiday gifting with the Whittard Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar
It might seem impossible, since it just turned into September, but Christmas is right around the corner, which means the 24 days leading up to it are even closer. Be prepared with this beautiful advent calendar, which features 48 servings total of 12 flavors of gourmet hot cocoa powder.
Whittard Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar can be found only at Costco.com for $99.99.
Don't sleep on the Rip Van Mini Wafels
For a treat that offers just enough sweetness to satisfy your dessert craving, pick up a 32-pack box of these indulgent mini Dutch caramel and vanilla stroopwafels. Not only are they low in calories and sugar, each serving contains 2 grams of fiber.
Rip Van Mini Wafels can be found at Costco for $11.99.
No snuffling needed to find Snowdonia Truffle Trove Cheddar Cheese wheels
Cheese fans, now is your time. The Snowdonia Cheese Company has made an incredibly decadent cheddar, which is not only extra-mature, but has bits of Italian black summer truffle incorporated throughout. The whole wheel, which tends to weigh more than 3 pounds, was made in Wales and has been aged for an entire year.
Snowdonia Truffle Trove Cheddar Wheel is an online-only purchase available at Costco.com for $99.99.