How To Join Costco Without Paying The Full Membership Fee

It's no secret that in the grocery business, Costco garners a dedicated fandom. Offerings like its globally varied food court items, well-priced Kirkland Signature alcohols and incredible butcher counter all warrant the enthusiastic reception. Yet, as with other warehouse retailers like Sam's Club and BJ's, there is a membership fee. Thankfully though, there are ways to circumvent, and be able to join Costco without paying full price.

The secret lies in patiently awaiting a Groupon deal. The coupon platform offers discounted Costco memberships — usually accompanied with store credits — around once a year. Each time, the specifics of the deal looks a little different, and they can run for varying durations. For instance, the promotion available in fall 2025 offers $100 on hauls over $200 with the purchase of the standard Gold Star Membership. So go on a generous haul first shopping Costco trip, and you'll repay the investment. Alternatively, look into discounts on the platform Stack Social. While the savings are more modest — a $20 digital card in September 2025 — promotions run for longer. Either way, once procured, don't forget to explore all the perks that come with your Costco membership, thereby making the most out of the card.