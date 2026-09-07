14 Ways You're Ruining Refried Beans (And How To Fix Them)

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When you order refried beans from a restaurant, they are usually creamy, soft, and so tasty that it can be challenging to put down your fork before they are gone — at least, when you get them from a spot that's worth its salt. However, despite our best efforts, making a batch that rivals a restaurant-worthy version at home eludes many of us. As it turns out, there are quite a few ways to ruin them, and your pan of beans can take a turn for the worse quite quickly. Adversely, making refried beans that are perfectly-textured and delicious isn't too tricky, either. That is, of course, if you take and apply some helpful notes from professionals.

Speaking of experts, I checked in with a couple to round up a list of common ways people ruin refried beans and how to fix them, so we can kiss bad batches goodbye forever. The first pro is Jenny Martinez, author of My Mexican Mesa, Y Listo!: Beautiful Flavors, Family Style, and she had lots of helpful tips to contribute. I also got a collection of insights from Rick Martínez, James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, chef, and content creator, and Luis Fayad, executive chef at jm Curley, Bogie's Place, and The Wig Shop. Altogether, their savvy should be more than enough for you to finally conquer homemade refried beans for good.