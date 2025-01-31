Make Canned Refried Beans Taste Better With One Bold, Smoky Addition

Canned refried beans are an easy and affordable way to enjoy this delicious staple of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. Rather than taking the time to soak and cook dried beans and then mash them, you can just heat and eat. The only qualm is that they typically aren't as flavorful as homemade — luckily, there are tons of ways to liven up refried beans. One of our favorite tricks is to add some bacon fat, to give your canned beans a smoky, meaty, rich flavor that will make them the star of the table.

Even though canned beans are ready to eat out of the tin, it's best practice to heat them on a stovetop (although a microwave will do the trick in a pinch). To add some smoky goodness, allow a teaspoon or two of bacon fat to heat up in the pot before dumping in your beans to warm through. If you're using the microwave, you can stir in the bacon grease after the beans are warmed up (they're a little harder to stir when they're room temperature).

Those who don't often cook with bacon fat might wonder how to get their hands on some. You can purchase bacon grease in jarred form at some supermarkets and butcher counters — or, you can make your own. Cook some bacon in a pot until crispy, and then strain and store the leftover fat in a container in the fridge. When strained, it should last up to a year in the refrigerator.