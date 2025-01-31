Make Canned Refried Beans Taste Better With One Bold, Smoky Addition
Canned refried beans are an easy and affordable way to enjoy this delicious staple of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. Rather than taking the time to soak and cook dried beans and then mash them, you can just heat and eat. The only qualm is that they typically aren't as flavorful as homemade — luckily, there are tons of ways to liven up refried beans. One of our favorite tricks is to add some bacon fat, to give your canned beans a smoky, meaty, rich flavor that will make them the star of the table.
Even though canned beans are ready to eat out of the tin, it's best practice to heat them on a stovetop (although a microwave will do the trick in a pinch). To add some smoky goodness, allow a teaspoon or two of bacon fat to heat up in the pot before dumping in your beans to warm through. If you're using the microwave, you can stir in the bacon grease after the beans are warmed up (they're a little harder to stir when they're room temperature).
Those who don't often cook with bacon fat might wonder how to get their hands on some. You can purchase bacon grease in jarred form at some supermarkets and butcher counters — or, you can make your own. Cook some bacon in a pot until crispy, and then strain and store the leftover fat in a container in the fridge. When strained, it should last up to a year in the refrigerator.
Other ways to elevate refried beans
While bacon grease is an easy way to liven up your beans, there are other ways you can boost the flavor even more. For example, why not chop up the bacon you rendered the fat from and add actual pieces to your beans, as well? This will elevate that porky taste further. You can also consider including some fried pork belly or ground beef to add bulk and depth to your dish. To play with the flavor of bacon even more, sprinkle in spices that complement the taste of the fat, like smoked paprika, cumin, or coriander. Just about a ½ teaspoon of each should do the trick.
Similar to how canned beans are begging for aromatics, you can also consider adding some to your refried beans. Sautee some fresh ingredients — like garlic, onions, or bell peppers — in the bacon fat before adding the refried beans to the pot. You could even use the bacon fat to fully caramelize the onions before mixing the whole delicious pile into the beans. Throw in some herbs, like cilantro or bay leaves, for even more fresh flavor.
Once they're ready, serve your bacon-infused refried beans with your favorite Mexican dishes. We already know that shredded pork tacos are begging to pair up with these as a side dish, but you can also consider chicken enchiladas, or use the creamy beans as the ultimate rich topping for cheesy nachos.