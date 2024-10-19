Can You Freeze Refried Beans?
So, it's taco night and you've cracked open a few cans of refried beans to make the filling — or perhaps you've simmered, mashed, and seasoned your own refried beans from scratch at home. Regardless, you might have more leftovers than you know what to do with at the end of the night. Fret not, for there's one simple solution: Freeze them!
Refried beans actually freeze very well, and pulling it off is as easy as transferring them to airtight containers or zip-top plastic bags, then placing those into the freezer. However, there are some things to keep in mind. For one, always cool the creamy legumes completely before you pop them into the freezer. Warm beans will be more susceptible to freezer burn, which is usually safe to eat, but doesn't make for the most pleasant eating experience.
Another thing to bear in mind is that refried beans will thicken with time in the freezer. So, consider whisking in some oil or water, or make the mixture a touch liquidy if you're whipping it up at home. Once defrosted, its consistency will remain smooth and silky. Frozen foods tend to expand in the freezer as well, so make sure to have some room in the container to avoid cracking. It's also wise to divide refried beans into smaller, single-serve portions, to make it easier to thaw as much as you need without having to defrost a whole block.
How to defrost those frozen refried beans
Frozen refried beans kept at a constant temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit will be safe to eat indefinitely. However, their overall quality will deteriorate with time, so consider using them up within two months to make the most of your tasty mashed beans. When you're ready to eat them, transfer your refried beans into the refrigerator to defrost through the night.
While you could use a faster method like placing, the bag or container in a bowl of water for half an hour, it's worth letting the mixture thaw slowly, which helps the beans retain their thick and creamy texture. Rush through the process, and you might just end up with a watery, gloopy mess. Additionally, refried beans that have been defrosted in the refrigerator will stay fresh for another three to four days when kept in there. But if you've thawed them in water, you will need to use them up immediately.
Don't worry if the consistency of your refried beans still seems too thick upon defrosting, or if they've dried out in the freezer. You can always loosen the texture by warming them on the stove and stirring liquids like water or milk into the refried beans for added moisture. And since the freezer may dull the taste, try to liven up your refried beans for a boost of flavor before you add them to your meals.