Can You Freeze Refried Beans?

So, it's taco night and you've cracked open a few cans of refried beans to make the filling — or perhaps you've simmered, mashed, and seasoned your own refried beans from scratch at home. Regardless, you might have more leftovers than you know what to do with at the end of the night. Fret not, for there's one simple solution: Freeze them!

Refried beans actually freeze very well, and pulling it off is as easy as transferring them to airtight containers or zip-top plastic bags, then placing those into the freezer. However, there are some things to keep in mind. For one, always cool the creamy legumes completely before you pop them into the freezer. Warm beans will be more susceptible to freezer burn, which is usually safe to eat, but doesn't make for the most pleasant eating experience.

Another thing to bear in mind is that refried beans will thicken with time in the freezer. So, consider whisking in some oil or water, or make the mixture a touch liquidy if you're whipping it up at home. Once defrosted, its consistency will remain smooth and silky. Frozen foods tend to expand in the freezer as well, so make sure to have some room in the container to avoid cracking. It's also wise to divide refried beans into smaller, single-serve portions, to make it easier to thaw as much as you need without having to defrost a whole block.