Canned peas are more of a blank canvas than a ready-to-eat food, one that's just waiting for any one of a plethora of different ingredients to elevate them into a beloved side dish. Much like making a creamy side dish from canned corn, you can give them a Southern-style twist with nothing more than a standard béchamel sauce and a bit of extra sweetness.

This process is pretty straightforward and should only take a couple of minutes once you've warmed your peas in their juices and drained them thoroughly. The key is to use a French rather than a dark New Orleans roux, keeping its color light and neutral rather than toasted and hearty. This keeps the final product on the lighter side, complementing the fresh vegetable taste of the peas rather than weighing them down with too much heavy flavor. Once your sauce is smooth and thick, just dump in the peas for something reminiscent of creamed corn.

The real "Southernness" of this dish comes from a pinch of added sugar. Much like with traditional creamed corn, many Southerners like their creamed veggies to have a bit of sweetness, and it works perfectly with canned peas. Just be sure to stir everything gently with a soft utensil, like a rubber spatula, to avoid breaking up and mashing the peas. The smooth creaminess combined with the little "pops" from the peas creates a contrast of textures that makes this dish truly sensational.