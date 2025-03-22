The Fresh Ingredient That Will Make Those Canned Peas Way Less Boring
Canned peas get a bad rap, and honestly, they've kind of earned it. They're a little mushy, a little drab, and a lot like something your grandma forced onto your plate when you were five. But grandma was on to something; it turns out they're also cheap, healthy, and they're even a source of plant-based protein. So what if there were a way to take them from bland to brilliant so you wanted to eat them more often? Enter mint — the zippy, refreshing secret weapon your canned peas have been waiting for.
Mint has a natural sweetness that works beautifully with the subtle earthy flavor of peas. When combined in a soup, the mint adds a fresh, cooling note that balances out the richness of the broth and makes the dish feel lighter and more complex. And the best part is this simple upgrade doesn't require much effort. A handful of chopped mint added at the end of cooking is all it takes to create a soup that's far more interesting than its ingredients suggest.
But don't just stop there. If you want to take your pea and mint soup to the next level, try blending it until smooth for a creamy texture, or adding a swirl of yogurt or crème fraiche just before serving. This brings an extra layer of richness that complements the freshness of the mint.
How to make the mint really pop
For the best results, it's important to know when to add the mint. Fresh mint is delicate, so it should be added near the end of cooking to preserve its bright flavor. Adding it too early can cause it to lose its fresh punch and turn bitter, so wait until the soup is ready to serve and stir in the mint just before you blend it.
Spearmint is the ideal choice for cooking — it has a mild, sweet flavor that pairs well with peas. If you're after something a bit stronger, peppermint can work, but use it sparingly, as it has a more intense flavor. No fresh mint in your kitchen? A splash of mint extract or mint-infused olive oil will do the same job.
To further elevate your pea and mint soup, consider adding more complementary flavors. A squeeze of lemon will brighten up the dish, while a pinch of chili flakes will add a gentle heat. Top it off with a little grated Parmesan or crumbled feta for a savory touch.