The Fresh Ingredient That Will Make Those Canned Peas Way Less Boring

Canned peas get a bad rap, and honestly, they've kind of earned it. They're a little mushy, a little drab, and a lot like something your grandma forced onto your plate when you were five. But grandma was on to something; it turns out they're also cheap, healthy, and they're even a source of plant-based protein. So what if there were a way to take them from bland to brilliant so you wanted to eat them more often? Enter mint — the zippy, refreshing secret weapon your canned peas have been waiting for.

Mint has a natural sweetness that works beautifully with the subtle earthy flavor of peas. When combined in a soup, the mint adds a fresh, cooling note that balances out the richness of the broth and makes the dish feel lighter and more complex. And the best part is this simple upgrade doesn't require much effort. A handful of chopped mint added at the end of cooking is all it takes to create a soup that's far more interesting than its ingredients suggest.

But don't just stop there. If you want to take your pea and mint soup to the next level, try blending it until smooth for a creamy texture, or adding a swirl of yogurt or crème fraiche just before serving. This brings an extra layer of richness that complements the freshness of the mint.