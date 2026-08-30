The Difference Between A French And New Orleans Roux

Of all the French techniques passed on to other cuisines, there are few as widely used or as diverse as a roux. Made of equal parts cooking fat and starch, most people stick with a classic butter and flour combination, but it can be so much more than that. This is especially true once you delve into the world of New Orleans cuisine, which may be a child of French cooking but puts its own spin on this classic ingredient.

While roux certainly can impart plenty of flavor, its main job is as a thickener. Once the two ingredients cook together, fat disperses through the starch and prevents it from clumping in a liquid matrix. Plus, cooking removes the flavor of raw flour, transforming its taste into something neutral enough to go unnoticed in just about any recipe. Still, occasionally you may come across a recipe calling for beurre manie, an uncooked roux made by folding flour into softened butter, though this is typically added at the end of making a sauce, rather than the beginning.

When this French technique collided with the melting pot that later became New Orleans, it underwent an evolution where it was cooked longer (and with more spices). Both still classically use butter and flour more often than not, and you'll usually see them added at the beginning of making a sauce rather than at the end, but Creole cooking does things its own way, and that applies doubly for a roux.