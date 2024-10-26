The Simple Way To Turn A Regular Can Of Corn Into A Creamy Side Dish

Whether you need a quick side dish to take to a potluck, or you have dinner party burnout and can't stand the thought of making one more from-scratch dish for the table, you're in luck as long as you have some cans of corn in the pantry. With just one additional ingredient, you can have a scrumptious bowl of creamed corn in minutes.

All it takes is cream cheese. Seriously — that's it! The addition of this rich, creamy option does something magical, and it's a ridiculously quick way to insta-upgrade your veggie dish.

Softened cream cheese is easiest to work with, and you can achieve it by simply setting the block or tub out on the counter for a half-hour or so (or you can soften it in the microwave if you're in a hurry, or use this softening hack using a hot bowl). Combine your corn and cream cheese on the stovetop, and watch them melt together in gooey scrumptiousness. You can also adjust your cheese-to-veggie ratio to suit your preferences, and add salt and pepper to taste.

American Neufchâtel, cream cheese's lower-calorie counterpart, can also be used to make easy creamed corn, as can other options like plain yogurt and sour cream, or even coconut milk if you're looking for a non-dairy option. Combine in the same way, and use a thickening agent like cornstarch or flour if you find the texture is runnier than you want.