The Simple Way To Turn A Regular Can Of Corn Into A Creamy Side Dish
Whether you need a quick side dish to take to a potluck, or you have dinner party burnout and can't stand the thought of making one more from-scratch dish for the table, you're in luck as long as you have some cans of corn in the pantry. With just one additional ingredient, you can have a scrumptious bowl of creamed corn in minutes.
All it takes is cream cheese. Seriously — that's it! The addition of this rich, creamy option does something magical, and it's a ridiculously quick way to insta-upgrade your veggie dish.
Softened cream cheese is easiest to work with, and you can achieve it by simply setting the block or tub out on the counter for a half-hour or so (or you can soften it in the microwave if you're in a hurry, or use this softening hack using a hot bowl). Combine your corn and cream cheese on the stovetop, and watch them melt together in gooey scrumptiousness. You can also adjust your cheese-to-veggie ratio to suit your preferences, and add salt and pepper to taste.
American Neufchâtel, cream cheese's lower-calorie counterpart, can also be used to make easy creamed corn, as can other options like plain yogurt and sour cream, or even coconut milk if you're looking for a non-dairy option. Combine in the same way, and use a thickening agent like cornstarch or flour if you find the texture is runnier than you want.
Taking your creamed corn over the top
Though this creamed corn side dish is, admittedly, simple, it doesn't have to taste basic. There are some additional things you can do to further amplify your quick creamed corn game.
Additional canned veggie prep steps like rinsing and blanching the corn or submerging it in ice water before preparing the dish can help restore some of the elements of freshness that are lost in the canning process.
You can also top your finished dish with fresh herbs, like chopped parsley or chives, or add a dash of crispy, chopped bacon, or sprinkle on some shredded cheddar cheese — or all of the above!
And, of course, any dish is further upgraded through thoughtful presentation. If you really want to impress, employ some visually-enhancing plating techniques, such as those favored by Ina Garten, like using a white dish so the color of the food pops, or serving in a square or rectangular vessel to contrast with the roundness of the corn.