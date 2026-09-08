Forget Classic Pot Roast – Make It Cowboy-Style For A Southwest Kick

Classic pot roast is usually heavy on umami, tubers, and herbs for most of its flavor, all of which work together but can get a little boring after a while. If you're looking for something with a different sort of kick to it, take a page from the Mexican meals cowboys enjoyed and mix in some classic Central American ingredients that still work just as well with any cut of red meat.

Since you'll be working with a big hunk of meat, you want flavorful ingredients that can soak into the protein over time. If there's one thing that imparts beautifully Southwest flavor, it's canned chipotles in adobo. Like fermented tofu in Asian cuisine, a tiny piece can completely infuse pounds of food with incredibly complex, smoky flavor. Still, much the same way pot roast may include multiple root vegetables, don't be afraid to experiment with a blend of different peppers. Poblanos are rich and almost herbal; red and green pepper hot sauce can crank up the heat and add acidity, and even good old-fashioned bell peppers add tons of vegetable-forward flavor.

All of these together form much of the vegetable base of your dish, but any good pot roast includes plenty of herbs as well. You can still use woody herbs since rosemary and oregano are staples in Mexican cuisine, but be sure to add in some ground coriander, chile powders ranging from ancho to paprika, and maybe even a stick of cinnamon to round everything out.