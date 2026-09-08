Skip The Chips – Add This Classic Dip To Potato Salad For Instant Flavor

There's no shortage of ways to make potato salad, but it always seems to taste better from the deli for one big reason: salt. No matter the recipe, great ones always have a hefty dose of sodium to bring out the best in the tubers, and there are few easier or more flavorful ways to accomplish this than with French onion dip.

The dip is already quite creamy, so it's a perfect substitute for more classic additions like mayonnaise or sour cream. Even the chunkiest brand out there shouldn't compromise your recipe's texture and should always add plenty of other flavor. Plus, onion is an absolute banger of a secret ingredient to upgrade potato salad, helping offset the rich texture with a bit of pungent bite. "French" onion, however, adds notes of caramelization, diversifying the types of hearty flavor in this classic summer side. That unmistakable tang helps cut through the earthiness of the potatoes as well, brightening things up to make the dish taste less heavy.

The popularity of French onion dip makes it a fairly diverse product as well, so you can shop around and find one with seasonings that make your final assembly that much easier. Some may include more herbs, like parsley, which aren't the stars of the show but still add a bit of aroma to the dish. Others may include garlic or bacon, so even a small dollop can provide lots of flavor.