The Floating McDonald's Location That Was Abandoned In 1986

McDonald's has received its fair share of criticism over the years, but one thing fans praise is its commitment to consistency. Take the Oreo McFlurry, for example. In theory, that mix of vanilla soft serve and crushed cookie pieces should deliver the exact same treat whether you've ordered it in New York or Beijing (if the ice cream machine isn't down, anyway). But consistency doesn't always extend to the buildings themselves. Sure, every location gets stamped with the iconic Golden Arches, but with over 40,000 restaurants in operation worldwide, a few oddities are bound to slip through. Just look at the McBarge, a floating McDonald's built in 1986.

McDonald's built the floating restaurant (officially named Friendship 500) for Vancouver's Expo '86, a transportation-and-communication-themed World's Fair. The 187-foot barge served food to fairgoers for six months and was meant to relocate and stay in operation once the expo wrapped, serving customers at different docks. But after 1986, not a single fry was served. After the expo ended, the McBarge was left sitting empty until 1991, when it was towed to Burrard Inlet and left anchored beside an oil refinery, stripped of its interior and copper wiring along the way.

Over the following decades, ownership of the McBarge changed hands, and so did ambitions for what its future might look like. At one point, it was nearly a museum, then a homeless shelter, and after these plans fell through, it almost went back to being a restaurant. But once again, none of these ambitions ever came to fruition. In 2015, it was towed again, this time to Maple Ridge, British Columbia, where it continued to rust. Then, in March 2025, the McBarge capsized and partially sunk into the Fraser River.