This US City Forced McDonald's To Change The Color Of Its Golden Arches
There are perhaps few retail symbols in the world as universally recognizable as the golden arches of McDonald's. Even in countries where McDonald's is banned, that big yellow "M" conveys strong brand recognition. Seeing the company's signage often triggers an immediate reaction — like a craving for McDonald's best-selling item, its fries. But did you know there's one U.S. city where the golden arches aren't golden at all? They're blue.
Picturesque tourist hotspot Sedona, Arizona, is known for its red rock scenery and desert tranquility, attracting millions of visitors every year. This small town takes the local landscape very seriously, and when its only McDonald's restaurant was in the planning stages, city officials put their collective feet down on the brash yellow that traditionally accompanies the chain's signage, worried that it would detract from the natural scenery. If Mickey D's wanted a presence in Sedona, the company would have to ensure its building and signs didn't clash with the local scenic beauty.
The result is McD's arches in a turquoise/teal shade — presumably chosen to reflect either the hue of the overhead desert sky or as a cultural nod to the turquoise mined in Arizona and featured prominently in local Native American jewelry and other artistry. The structure itself is a Pueblo-style building colored to blend with the surrounding sandstone and red rocks. The restaurant, identical to any other McDonald's in terms of menu offerings, has become its own tourist attraction in town due to the unique design.
Other 'off-color' McDonald's locations
Sedona isn't the only locality to push McDonald's into altering its physical appearance. A Mickey D's in Monterey, California, features black "M" logos on its exterior. This was a similar compromise with the city government, which, like Sedona, didn't appreciate the idea of garish yellow on its local buildings. A McDonald's in Scottsdale, Arizona, reportedly also bears black arches in place of the famous gold.
A McD's location in Rocklin, California, is rocking some red "M" signs on the outside of its building. This signage change was reportedly to appease the owners of the shopping center it's located in, rather than the local city government.
International McDonald's locations also feature signage alterations. Notable among them is a McD's on the famed Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, which has white exterior signage — including white arches instead of yellow ones.
According to Shakespeare, "That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet." We suppose this famous line, spoken by Juliet, can be adapted and extended to one of the world's most famous fast-food restaurants. No matter the color of its Golden Arches, McDonald's is still home to the Filet-O-Fish sandwich and the Happy Meal, and millions of diners the world over are still lovin' it.