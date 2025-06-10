This US City Forced McDonald's To Change The Color Of Its Golden Arches

There are perhaps few retail symbols in the world as universally recognizable as the golden arches of McDonald's. Even in countries where McDonald's is banned, that big yellow "M" conveys strong brand recognition. Seeing the company's signage often triggers an immediate reaction — like a craving for McDonald's best-selling item, its fries. But did you know there's one U.S. city where the golden arches aren't golden at all? They're blue.

Picturesque tourist hotspot Sedona, Arizona, is known for its red rock scenery and desert tranquility, attracting millions of visitors every year. This small town takes the local landscape very seriously, and when its only McDonald's restaurant was in the planning stages, city officials put their collective feet down on the brash yellow that traditionally accompanies the chain's signage, worried that it would detract from the natural scenery. If Mickey D's wanted a presence in Sedona, the company would have to ensure its building and signs didn't clash with the local scenic beauty.

The result is McD's arches in a turquoise/teal shade — presumably chosen to reflect either the hue of the overhead desert sky or as a cultural nod to the turquoise mined in Arizona and featured prominently in local Native American jewelry and other artistry. The structure itself is a Pueblo-style building colored to blend with the surrounding sandstone and red rocks. The restaurant, identical to any other McDonald's in terms of menu offerings, has become its own tourist attraction in town due to the unique design.