11 Aldi Salmon Products That Are Perfect For Seafood Lovers
If you think that Aldi isn't a go-to source for purchasing quality seafood, we're here to change your mind. The chain of discount supermarkets got its start in Germany in 1961 and debuted just over a decade later in the United States, selecting Iowa as its first American outpost. There are now Aldi supermarket locations throughout the eastern half of the country along with locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada. It has gained renown for offering customers some of the lowest prices on groceries of any other chain.
But don't think that low prices equate to low quality, as the retailer cuts back on its operational costs by providing shoppers with a more pared-down experience. Customers are required to bag their own groceries and bring their own bags or pay for them at checkout; displays are simple and utilitarian, and you need a quarter to rent a shopping cart here. This all translates to saving you money on store-brand versions of some fine foods, even if you can't find every Aldi product at each location. The selection of seafood is also impressive, and you may be surprised to see how many types of salmon you can find here — a lot of it fresh. Below are 11 Aldi salmon products that seafood fanatics will want to add to their shopping carts, from different species of Atlantic and Pacific fish to some meals that are ready to cook and enjoy.
This Fresh Atlantic Salmon Portion is versatile enough for all your recipes
Known as the king of salmon, the Atlantic variety of this fish is native to the northern Atlantic Ocean between Greenland and the northeastern part of the American continent, especially in Maine where wild species still flourish. This is the fish that most people think about when they think of salmon — a deep orange, very rich flesh that works well in almost any recipe. The great thing about a salmon portion like this is that you can prepare it in so many ways, from brown sugar baked to a simple Dijon-crusted recipe.
Fresh Never Frozen Atlantic Salmon Portion is available at Aldi for $8.99 per pound.
You'll be ready for a feast with this Fresh Atlantic Salmon Side
A whole side of salmon is great for feeding a crowd, especially when you bake it. You can serve it whole straight from the oven or portion it into smaller portions. The thin end can be flaked and used in a salad or dip, too. Additionally, this is the preferred cut for curing to make homemade gravlax, smoked salmon sans smoker, or deli-style lox to have with bagels.
A Fresh Atlantic Salmon Side is available at Aldi for $8.29 per pound.
Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye is a sustainably sourced option
Sockeye salmon comes from the northern Pacific waters and can be found from Alaska to Oregon. It's characterized by its bright red skin, which is also reflected in its intense tomato-colored flesh. This is one of the strongest-tasting varieties of salmon and is leaner than its Atlantic relatives, making it an ideal choice for fans of this fish. It stands up well to grilling, but it really shines when smoked.
You can get a Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Portion at Aldi for $13.99 per pound.
Atlantic Norwegian Salmon is considered some of the finest in the world
Norway has a long tradition of salmon fishing, as its long, cold-water coastline supplies a huge bounty of the rich Atlantic variety, and it was actually this fish that was one of the country's first major tourist attractions. Much of it is farmed, but the process has a low carbon footprint compared to other types of seafood. Like the American version, it has a milder flavor and buttery taste, and it's highly versatile for all sorts of recipes.
Grab an Atlantic Norwegian Salmon Portion for $11.29 per pound.
This Coho Salmon Portion strikes the perfect balance between flavor and richness
Also known as silver salmon, this is another Pacific variety that flourishes in northern waters and is sustainably harvested in the U.S. and Canada. It's kind of the Goldilocks of salmon species when it comes to flavor, as it's not as strong as Sockeye but also not as oily as Atlantic salmon. This means that it can adapt to all sorts of seasonings and cooking techniques, from grilling and pan-frying to steaming and baking.
You can find a Coho Salmon Portion at Aldi for $10.99 per pound.
These Stuffed Atlantic Salmon Portions include a medley of boldly seasoned seafood
Stuffing salmon with seafood and other ingredients is a great way to enhance this rich, flavorful fish. Aldi's version includes two portions filled with lobster, surimi (i.e., imitation crab), and white fish, along with bread crumbs, peppers, Japanese cooking wine called mirin, and bold seasonings, like smoky chipotle chiles. All it needs is some time in the oven to create a delicious entree fit for an elegant meal.
Stuffed Atlantic Salmon Portions for $9.99.
This Mediterranean Herb Atlantic Salmon portion brings a little sunshine to this cold-water fish
Salmon isn't really found in the Mediterranean Sea, but this fish is so adaptable to global tastes that it welcomes the bright, herbaceous flavors found in many traditional cuisines of the region. This herb-encrusted Atlantic salmon from Aldi includes garlic, onions, red peppers, lemon peel, and a medley of herbs that would make it a perfect accompaniment to pasta or couscous, and it works beautifully when stuffed into a pita.
Mediterranean Herb Atlantic Salmon Portions are available at Aldi for $10.99 per pound.
Cedar Plank Atlantic Salmon gives you a Pacific Northwest way of enjoying this fish
Cooking salmon on slabs of cedarwood over an open fire is a traditional technique from the Northwestern United States that originated with local Native peoples. Cedar's incense-like perfume permeates the fish, imbuing it with a smoky flavor without having to use a smoker. Aldi sells a kit that includes a portion of Atlantic salmon and a cedar plank for that bicoastal seafood experience.
Plain Cedar Plank Atlantic Salmon is available at Aldi for $10.29 per pound.
Always have your favorite fish available with Fremont Fish Market Frozen Wild Salmon
Sometimes, you need just a fillet of salmon to enjoy as part of a meal for one, and this package of individually-wrapped wild-caught salmon fillets is the solution to that. Wild-caught salmon has a more pronounced flavor than the farm-raised variety. Each fillet is skinned and deboned, making it easy to whip up an entree when you're in the mood for this pink-fleshed seafood.
A 16-ounce bag of Fremont Fish Market Frozen Wild Salmon is available at Aldi for $9.35.
Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon is just what seafood lovers need for their bagels
The Specially Selected brand at Aldi represents some of the retailer's more gourmet offerings, including this three-ounce package of smoked Norwegian salmon. It's just as good as what you can find at a deli and will complement your bagel or bialy beautifully. What's best is that Aldi also sells all the trimmings for making the best seafood-centric bagel sandwich.
Grab a package of Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon at Aldi for $4.39.
Make salads, dips, and more in a jiffy with Northern Catch Pink Salmon
Canned salmon will make quick work of adding some seafood and tons of flavor to a salad, casserole, or chowder. This can from Aldi contains nearly a pound of the fish, which also makes it convenient for frying up a big batch of salmon croquettes, a popular Soul Food breakfast specialty. Or you can combine it with liquid smoke to make a tasty dip. The best part is that it can live in your pantry until you're ready to cook with it.
A 14.75-ounce can of Northern Catch Pink Salmon is available at Aldi for $4.29.