11 Aldi Salmon Products That Are Perfect For Seafood Lovers

If you think that Aldi isn't a go-to source for purchasing quality seafood, we're here to change your mind. The chain of discount supermarkets got its start in Germany in 1961 and debuted just over a decade later in the United States, selecting Iowa as its first American outpost. There are now Aldi supermarket locations throughout the eastern half of the country along with locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada. It has gained renown for offering customers some of the lowest prices on groceries of any other chain.

But don't think that low prices equate to low quality, as the retailer cuts back on its operational costs by providing shoppers with a more pared-down experience. Customers are required to bag their own groceries and bring their own bags or pay for them at checkout; displays are simple and utilitarian, and you need a quarter to rent a shopping cart here. This all translates to saving you money on store-brand versions of some fine foods, even if you can't find every Aldi product at each location. The selection of seafood is also impressive, and you may be surprised to see how many types of salmon you can find here — a lot of it fresh. Below are 11 Aldi salmon products that seafood fanatics will want to add to their shopping carts, from different species of Atlantic and Pacific fish to some meals that are ready to cook and enjoy.