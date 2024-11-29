Give Canned Salmon A Smoky Twist With One Ingredient

Canned salmon is undoubtedly a convenient food to keep on hand. Since it's already cooked, it makes the perfect quick and easy meal at home or snack on the go. However, sometimes it could use a little jazzing up. If smokiness is what you're after, look no further than a handy bottle of liquid smoke.

Liquid smoke, crafted through a process that uses real smoke, captures the signature flavor of barbecued foods without all the effort. Just a few drops can add intense smokiness to any dish. Plus, you can customize your canned fish with various flavors of liquid smoke, ranging from hickory and pecan to applewood and mesquite. And since the bottles come in different sizes, it's just as easy to keep one at home as it is to snag a smaller bottle to carry in a purse or even a pocket.

There's no shortage of liquid smoke brands on the market, but if you're looking for one of the best, consider Alton Brown's favorite: Lazy Kettle Liquid Smoke. You can purchase it on Amazon for around $10.