Give Canned Salmon A Smoky Twist With One Ingredient
Canned salmon is undoubtedly a convenient food to keep on hand. Since it's already cooked, it makes the perfect quick and easy meal at home or snack on the go. However, sometimes it could use a little jazzing up. If smokiness is what you're after, look no further than a handy bottle of liquid smoke.
Liquid smoke, crafted through a process that uses real smoke, captures the signature flavor of barbecued foods without all the effort. Just a few drops can add intense smokiness to any dish. Plus, you can customize your canned fish with various flavors of liquid smoke, ranging from hickory and pecan to applewood and mesquite. And since the bottles come in different sizes, it's just as easy to keep one at home as it is to snag a smaller bottle to carry in a purse or even a pocket.
There's no shortage of liquid smoke brands on the market, but if you're looking for one of the best, consider Alton Brown's favorite: Lazy Kettle Liquid Smoke. You can purchase it on Amazon for around $10.
What to make with smoky canned salmon
You could easily crack open a can of salmon and shake a bit of liquid smoke onto it, but there are plenty of other ways to take your salmon up a notch with smoky goodness. For a starter, snack, or spread, try mixing the condiment and salmon with cream cheese, sour cream, Greek yogurt, or creamy whipped cottage cheese. Slather it on sandwiches or bagels, or use it as a dip for veggies or crackers. Or, skip the dairy and toss your smoke-ified salmon into a food processor with mayo, lemon juice, and seasonings to create a party-worthy pâté. Similarly, you can add hard-boiled egg yolks to that mixture for a fun twist on classic deviled eggs. As a final cold dish, mix the salmon and liquid smoke with mayonnaise for a simple salad.
If you have more time to spend in the kitchen, there are warm dishes you can prepare too. Make salmon patties by combining the fish with breadcrumbs, eggs, and spices, or form the mixture into smaller balls for a handheld appetizer. Serve with an upgraded tartar sauce for an unforgettable meal or snack. Smoky salmon also takes the flavor of soups and mac and cheese to the next level. Or, you can even elevate your morning meal by stirring it into eggs for a protein-packed quiche or casserole..