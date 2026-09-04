What's New For Yeti: September 2026 Edition
When you think of water bottles, a few names probably come to mind. Owala has certainly made its mark in recent years, and there is no denying the ongoing popularity of Stanley cups. But Yeti continues to please established customers and win over new ones, thanks to water bottles that simply do what they say they will (and which last a long, long time). The Yeti (stylized YETI) company, which was founded in just 2006, has become much more than a water bottle brand in the last 20 years; it's an all-around lifestyle brand at this point, with hundreds of products, ranging from coolers to apparel to backpacks, and even cookware and dog accessories. And with the arrival of this new month of September, so too have new products made their way into Yeti's catalog.
September is actually a big month for new releases over at Yeti, with a variety of recent arrivals. The new hues tend to be very fall-coded, while the products would be excellent additions to any outdoors-minded individual's camp or kitchen. Without further ado, here are 10 of the latest items to drop from Yeti for the fall season.
Show team spirit with The Collegiate Fandom Collection
The Collegiate Fandom Collection features two types of drinkware with limited-edition prints. The first is a series of 26-ounce Rambler water bottles with the leak-proof Chug Cap, which comes with 13 different college teams, like the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The second is a series of 20-ounce Rambler Tumblers with Magslider lids, on which six different college teams' logos are printed (for example, the Penn State Nittany Lions and the LSU Tigers).
The Collegiate Fandom Collection includes the 26-ounce Rambler water bottle for $60 and 20-ounce Rambler tumblers for $50 on Yeti's website.
The Carbon Steel Wok can handle the heat
No more worrying about whether your regular nonstick pans can handle the heat the next time you make a stir-fry or fried rice. Yeti's Carbon Steel Wok features a durable, pre-seasoned nonstick surface with ultra-high sides, so you can flip and stir your meat, veggies, and rice or noodles — and not lose a single bite of food.
The Carbon Steel Wok can be found at Yeti.com for $200.
Tote it all with the Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag
Wherever you're heading, and however you're planning to get there, the Camino 35 Carryall Tote comes in handy, not only because it's roomy enough to stash all your snacks, but its built-in dividers create a nook that is perfect for holding your water bottle (even if it's a one-gallon jug). New colors for Fall include an Aspen; Pampa; and Wild Vine combo; Pampa Light Green; Desert Bloom; an eye-catching Olive and King Crab Orange combo; a Rescue Red, Navy, and White combination; and a majestic Royal Blue.
The Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag is available at Yeti.com for $160.
The Rambler 26-ounce Water Bottle gets some fresh hues
Along with the Collegiate Fandom Collection prints, the Rambler 26-ounce water bottles have received some new non-college-based hues. These include two colors that form part of the Riverhead Collection, Riverhead Red and Riverhead Green, which also sport textured sides, as well as three options that form part of the Estancia Collection: Stag Red and Pampa Green, plus Olive and King Crab Orange.
Rambler 26-ounce Water Bottle in Seasonal Colors is available at Yeti.com, starting at $40.
The Rambler 20 ounce Tumbler also gets some updated seasonal colors
Not to be left out, the Rambler 20-ounce Tumblers have also received fall color updates. These include the aforementioned Riverhead Red and Green, Stag Red and Pampa Green, Olive and King Crab Orange, as well as an Upland Bird Olive, Grasshopper, a bright, pale green, Red Badge, White Badge, Navy Badge, the peaceful Sea View, and the almost-too-bright-to-look-at Venom.
Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler in Seasonal Colors can be found at Yeti.com, starting at $35.
The sun doesn't stand a chance against the Rambler 12-ounce Colster Can Coolers
It might look like a Rambler bottle or mug, but the Colster Can Cooler is actually designed to hold 12-ounce cans (the beverage is, of course, your choice) and keep them chilled in even the warmest weather. The latest colors include Riverhead Red or Green, Olive and King Crab Orange, Red and Navy Badge, White and Rescue Red Badge, Navy and White Badge, Ridgeline, Venom, and Blue Camo.
Rambler 12-ounce Colster Can Coolers can be purchased at Yeti.com starting at $25.
The Daytrip 6L Lunch Bag is perfect for wherever you're going
Whether you're going out for a picnic, hiking a trail through a mealtime, or heading out on a boat for a watery afternoon of fun in the sun, you'll want to pack your sandwiches and salads in the Daytrip 6-Liter Lunch Bag, with its roomy, insulated interior and handy exterior pockets. The newest color releases include an Aspen, Pampa, Wild Vine combination; Pace Purple and Blue; Mist, Pink, and Grasshopper; Seafoam; as well as the ever-rich Royal Blue.
Daytrip 6-Liter Lunch Bag is available for $85 on Yeti's website.
Upland Birds Yeti Flasks for booze no matter where you take flight
Sometimes traveling with a bottle of booze is just impractical, especially when that liquor is encased in glass, and you're heading somewhere rugged. Luckily, Yeti has a leak-proof, durable flask for that, and there are three antique designs that form part of its Upland Birds Collection: Cape, Olive, and King Crab Orange (additionally, the flasks feature two other new hues, Solar Flare and Olive, as well as two types of Camo).
Yeti Flasks in Upland Bird Designs can be found at Yeti.com for $60.
The Tundra Hard 35 Cooler in Upland Birds design stows your stuff in style
It's a little spendy, but the Tundra 35 Hard Cooler undoubtedly gets the job done (as evidenced by the near-perfect rating, with nearly 3,500 reviews); provided you prep and use it properly, your cooler should keep ice frozen for about a week. And now, this rugged freezer-on-the-go is also available in the hunter-friendly Uplands Birds design, with an olive green body and a bright orange lid. You can similarly find this cooler in seasonal Seafoam.
Tundra Hard 35 Cooler in Upland Birds design is available at Yeti.com for $320.
The Rambler 2-Quart Insulated Bowl bowls away the competition
Finally, the two-quart insulated bowl, which is as useful for prepping salads while on a camping trip as it is serving fruit or other sides at a picnic or barbecue (it's also worth mentioning if you need bigger — or smaller — Yeti carries multiple sizes of this bowl). Its newest iteration is in the charming colors Pampa Green and Ridgeline, and it's still stackable, dishwasher-safe, and it comes with a lid.
Rambler 2-Quart Insulated Bowl can be found on Yeti's website for $50.