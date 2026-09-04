What's New For Yeti: September 2026 Edition

When you think of water bottles, a few names probably come to mind. Owala has certainly made its mark in recent years, and there is no denying the ongoing popularity of Stanley cups. But Yeti continues to please established customers and win over new ones, thanks to water bottles that simply do what they say they will (and which last a long, long time). The Yeti (stylized YETI) company, which was founded in just 2006, has become much more than a water bottle brand in the last 20 years; it's an all-around lifestyle brand at this point, with hundreds of products, ranging from coolers to apparel to backpacks, and even cookware and dog accessories. And with the arrival of this new month of September, so too have new products made their way into Yeti's catalog.

September is actually a big month for new releases over at Yeti, with a variety of recent arrivals. The new hues tend to be very fall-coded, while the products would be excellent additions to any outdoors-minded individual's camp or kitchen. Without further ado, here are 10 of the latest items to drop from Yeti for the fall season.