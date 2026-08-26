What's The Average Lifespan Of A Yeti Water Bottle?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While there are some common problems with Yeti water bottles, the company, which was only founded in 2006, has quickly built a reputation for drinkware and coolers. Yeti products do exactly what they say they will: Keep your beverages cold, and they do so in an attractive — but more importantly, durable — fashion. The average lifespan of a Yeti water bottle tends to be at least five years.
Not only is this the number reported by numerous Yeti users, but the company also guarantees a warranty for up to five years. However, there are anecdotal reports of Yetis lasting well beyond that. Some have reported that their Yetis lasted a decade, while others have gotten as many as 15 years out of one. As one Redditor put it, "It's a stainless steel container. If you take care of it why wouldn't it last a lifetime?"
How to properly care for your Yeti water bottle
What does taking care of a Yeti entail, and what can you do to contribute to the longevity? For starters, give it a good clean — ideally every day. This means removing the lid and separating all the small parts, like the gaskets and magnets. You can wash them by hand with mild soap, much like you'd wash a Hydro Flask, but every part of a Yeti bottle is dishwasher safe. So, as often as you run that appliance, pop your Rambler or your Silo in and know it'll get a good disinfectant clean that'll keep your water tasting like earth.
Other than that, one of the best ways to ensure the vacuum seal stays intact — and, therefore, the bottle continues to work and your drinks retain their desired temperature — is to invest in a silicone boot. This soft, round sleeve fits just over the bottom of your Yeti water bottle to cushion it against impact and protect it if you accidentally drop it. They're relatively inexpensive and widely available, like the One MissionX Protective Silicone Boot for YETI, and they can help add years to the lifespan of your Yeti.