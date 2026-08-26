What's The Average Lifespan Of A Yeti Water Bottle?

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While there are some common problems with Yeti water bottles, the company, which was only founded in 2006, has quickly built a reputation for drinkware and coolers. Yeti products do exactly what they say they will: Keep your beverages cold, and they do so in an attractive — but more importantly, durable — fashion. The average lifespan of a Yeti water bottle tends to be at least five years.

Not only is this the number reported by numerous Yeti users, but the company also guarantees a warranty for up to five years. However, there are anecdotal reports of Yetis lasting well beyond that. Some have reported that their Yetis lasted a decade, while others have gotten as many as 15 years out of one. As one Redditor put it, "It's a stainless steel container. If you take care of it why wouldn't it last a lifetime?"