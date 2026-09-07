The '80s McDonald's Happy Meal Promo That Took Customers To Space

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When you're a kid, few feelings match spotting your parents walking up the driveway with a Happy Meal carton in tow. Sure, the food was great, but the toys tucked inside were what really sealed the deal. Depending on what decade you grew up in, you'll probably have memories of different vintage offerings. Any '90s kid can recall the pandemonium of the Ty Teenie Beanie Babies. Or maybe you remember munching on the very first circus-themed Happy Meal. But ask any '80s kid which one they recall, and the answer might be unanimous.

In 1982, McDonald's launched the Spaceship Happy Meal. The food was served directly inside a split-apart flying saucer rather than the usual cardboard lunch box. Looking into it, McDonald's really went all out with this promo. The spaceships came in four distinct designs in red, yellow, green, or blue. Each UFO came with a sticker sheet featuring Ronald McDonald and the rest of the McDonaldland crew so kids could decorate the ship's exterior.

On Reddit, people have shared their nostalgia for the box for years. "I loved these intensely as a kid," one user wrote. "As an adult I still think about them at least once a month." Others echoed the same sentiment across social media, with one Facebook commenter summing it up simply: "How is it everything was cooler in the ['80s?]" Fans shared recollections of playing with the stickers. But the real fun, it seems, came after the meal was finished. A common theme among those who had them was throwing the spaceships around to test their flying capabilities, with more than a few ending up lost on a roof.