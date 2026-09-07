The '80s McDonald's Happy Meal Promo That Took Customers To Space
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When you're a kid, few feelings match spotting your parents walking up the driveway with a Happy Meal carton in tow. Sure, the food was great, but the toys tucked inside were what really sealed the deal. Depending on what decade you grew up in, you'll probably have memories of different vintage offerings. Any '90s kid can recall the pandemonium of the Ty Teenie Beanie Babies. Or maybe you remember munching on the very first circus-themed Happy Meal. But ask any '80s kid which one they recall, and the answer might be unanimous.
In 1982, McDonald's launched the Spaceship Happy Meal. The food was served directly inside a split-apart flying saucer rather than the usual cardboard lunch box. Looking into it, McDonald's really went all out with this promo. The spaceships came in four distinct designs in red, yellow, green, or blue. Each UFO came with a sticker sheet featuring Ronald McDonald and the rest of the McDonaldland crew so kids could decorate the ship's exterior.
On Reddit, people have shared their nostalgia for the box for years. "I loved these intensely as a kid," one user wrote. "As an adult I still think about them at least once a month." Others echoed the same sentiment across social media, with one Facebook commenter summing it up simply: "How is it everything was cooler in the ['80s?]" Fans shared recollections of playing with the stickers. But the real fun, it seems, came after the meal was finished. A common theme among those who had them was throwing the spaceships around to test their flying capabilities, with more than a few ending up lost on a roof.
McDonald's turned Happy Meal toys into cultural blockbusters
The iconic spaceship promo wasn't the only time McDonald's turned its packaging into the main event. Take the Changeables line, which launched in 1987 and resembled the massively popular "Transformers" toys. Keeping with the spirit of the animated series, the chain turned everyday packaging, like McNugget boxes, fry containers, and even the classic beige Big Mac clamshell, into shape-shifting robot toys. It remains such a frequent topic of nostalgia among fans that McDonald's brought back an updated, 16-piece Changeables lineup in 2026, featuring modern menu items and digital-age characters.
The Happy Meal toys are, first and foremost, a marketing gimmick, and few promos have made this clearer than the ones that capitalized on popular fads. McDonald's partnered with Ty to shrink its wildly popular Beanie Babies (the Jellycats of the '90s) into miniature Happy Meal versions, and the results were nothing short of chaos. McDonald's ordered 100 million toys, expecting the run to last a full five weeks. They sold out in a mere 10 days.
It wasn't just kids buying the Happy Meals, either; adults were just as obsessed. According to one Redditor, ""McDonald's had a promotional deal where you could get a beanie baby but you HAD to purchase a meal in order to get it. There was a huge line and [McDonald's] set up these garbage cans at the front counter and ... [folks] would buy a meal, get their beanie baby and throw away the meal right there without even opening the bag." Plenty of others echoed the same sentiment of wasteful chaos. But regardless of the mess, McDonald's cashed in. The promotion pulled in millions in sales, proof of the power of a simple Happy Meal toy.