The McDonald's Happy Meal Toys That Capitalized On A Popular '90s Collectible Fad

Did you grow up in the '90s? If so, you remember the countless fads, from Pogs to Polly Pockets. This era was all about collecting sets, and kids loved gathering to compare their stashes, trade with friends, and brag about that one rare find. McDonald's noticed this trend and, being the marketing mastermind that it is, decided to capitalize on it. In 1997, the fast food chain partnered with Ty to introduce Teenie Beanies.

The miniature Beanie Babies included everything from cats and dogs to koalas and crabs. They became so popular that people started lining up for Beanies rather than burgers. Some fans even tossed the food to keep the toy, while others froze entire Happy Meals for months. The toys caused such a frenzy that McDonald's started selling certain Teenie Beanies separately just to keep up with demand.

Chief Marketer reports that the fast-food chain sold out of 100 million Teenie Beanies in just 10 days, and it wasn't just kids getting giddy for these collectibles — but fans of all ages. What was meant to be a four-week promo turned into five, and the company ran three additional Teenie Beanie releases over the next few years. It's safe to say the marketing strategy worked, and Teenie Beanies became one of many epic vintage McDonald's Happy Meal toys.