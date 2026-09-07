Maple syrup, bacon, Montreal smoked meat, Québécois poutine ... and chocolate? Among the range of delicacies Canada is internationally well-known for, cacao products are not high on the list. But it seems Canadian chocolate is making waves online, especially as people compare it favorably to its American counterparts, begging the question: Why does Canadian chocolate taste so good?

We're not alone in mulling over the matter. Taste is subjective, of course, but at its core, Canadian chocolate is subject to a set of specific cocoa requirements that differ from those in the United States. For milk chocolate, our northern neighbor requires at least 25% total cocoa solids, while the U.S. requires at least 10% chocolate liquor. These figures aren't an apples-to-apples — or chocolate-to-chocolate — comparison, but the differing standards help explain why chocolate formulations can vary between the two countries.

Having a higher cocoa content can give chocolate a more distinct chocolate flavor, as opposed to sweetness and milkiness coming through in the first bite. The cocoa butter — at least 15% of the 25% — also has a distinct effect, as it provides the melt and mouthfeel that make for a luxurious-tasting treat. All of this can help explain why Canadian chocolate might be perceived as simply more "chocolatey" than what you can grab off shelves in America.