Forget Rubbery Steak – Marinate It In This Canned Ingredient For A Tender Masterpiece

Whipping up a steak is never a bad idea, but there are several mistakes that can leave it looking, and tasting, worse for wear. Let's be real, there's truly no worse feeling than taking a bite, only to find the inside dry, chewy, and rubbery, especially if you've spent a pretty penny. Luckily, a good, basic marinade can reduce the odds of that ever occurring. But the ingredients matter, and one that might already be gathering dust in your pantry is canned (not boxed) coconut milk, which contains all the right elements to take your steak to the next level.

A marinade is more than just a hodgepodge of flavorful ingredients. It's a careful, considered balance designed to elevate the flavor and texture of the meat. For a perfect marinade, many say three components are simply non-negotiable: fat, acid, and seasonings. This is exactly what makes coconut milk so good at the job. When it comes to fat, it's not skimping on anything. Instead of leaning solely on heavy acids to tenderize the meat (which can leave it mushy if left for too long), coconut milk lets its natural fats enrich the meat — coating the exterior to boost richness, keep every bite tasting juicy, and create a subtle, sweet backdrop that lets your added spices shine.

It doesn't take much to get the job done, and half a cup of coconut milk per pound of steak is all you really need. The marinade should be thick and creamy rather than watery, which can promote steaming over browning. You should also avoid sweetened coconut milk; its higher sugar content can burn or scorch when exposed to extreme temperatures.