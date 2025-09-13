Canned Vs Boxed Coconut Milk: Here's When To Use Each

Coconut milk is a versatile ingredient that gives dairy-free folks an alternative for their cold cereal and coffee. It also easily transitions from use in savory recipes — like Swiss chard coconut curry and coconut chicken tenders — to sweet applications like coconut milk whipped cream. In terms of culinary applications, there's not a whole lot this plant-based product can't be used for. But when you're picking some up to use in a recipe or to blend into your smoothies, how do you know which type to get? The store shelves are lined with both canned coconut milk and boxed varieties, after all. Figuring out which one to use can feel confusing, but it's actually pretty simple, as they each have distinct uses.

Contrary to popular supposition, coconut milk isn't a liquid sloshing around inside the fruits — that's coconut water. The product we call "milk" is actually derived from the flesh, which is shredded and then combined with water to create coconut milk (as well as coconut cream, which rises to the top). This process is what determines whether the product will wind up in a can or a carton — namely, the addition of water (how much versus how little) and additives that may or may not be integrated into the product. Most notably, the two distinguishing factors between canned and cartoned coconut milk are the amount of fat and texture.