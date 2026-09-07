Mike's Famous Philly Vs Big Kahuna Cheese Steak: How The Jersey Mike's Subs Differ

The Philadelphia cheesesteak is a staple and one of the most beloved parts of the American culinary repertoire. Comforting, filling, nostalgic, and closely tied to the Northeast's Italian heritage, it was first developed in 1930 when hot dog stand vendors Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to switch things up and chop some beef to make a sandwich. It's a simple recipe, so the ingredients matter here — make sure you get a good cut of beef, specifically ribeye.

Jersey Mike's has continued this long tradition with its No. 17 Famous Philly, which follows the traditional, age-old recipe. As with other cheesesteaks, Mike's Famous Philly lets the meat and cheese do most of the work. The onions and peppers contribute flavor and texture, but complement the cheesesteak base rather than take it in a whole new direction.

Amid the chain's broader menu, which focuses more closely on cold cuts, the Famous Philly clearly stands out, as it did in our ranking of the chain's subs, where it came in second place. Our reviewer described the sandwich as comfortingly warm, with a gooey, melted cheese base, and found the ratio of bread to beef to work perfectly. It's a sentiment shared by many online, although some question how traditional it is. "If you're asking if it's authentic, no," one Redditor stated. "Is it delicious? Hell yes."