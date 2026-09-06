For A Better Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Use The 10-Second Microwave Test

Few grilled cheese enthusiasts will knock the tried-and-true way of preparing this sandwich with butter on a frying pan, but there are other ways that break the mold and may yield better results. Perhaps one of the more common ones involves using full-fat mayonnaise on the bread instead of butter, which doesn't need to be softened in order to be spreadable and doesn't burn as easily as the dairy fat. Another trick is to sprinkle salt right onto the pan before cooking your sandwich — you'll add an even dose of flavor all over your bread.

If you're using a type of cheese that doesn't melt so easily after nuking it in the microwave for a few seconds, and you don't want to wait what seems like an eternity to toast your sandwich over a low flame, there is one trick you can follow that may seem a little counterintuitive: steaming. Contrary to what it may sound like, you'll still get a crispy crust — you just need to fry your creation over medium heat until it's lightly golden brown on both sides. Then, move your sammie over to one side of the pan, splash about a tablespoon of water on the opposite side, cover the pan, wait until the liquid evaporates, and voilà! This also works fabulously with a splash of white wine or a little whiskey.

Perhaps the best technique for making a toasty, fully melted grilled cheese sandwich without squishing softer types of bread is to bake it in the oven. Simply butter your bread, add your cheese and fillings, place on a cookie sheet, and bake it at 350 degrees until it's nice and golden brown. This method works particularly well for effortlessly making a large batch when you need to provide some culinary comfort to a group of loved ones, or just yourself (we won't judge).