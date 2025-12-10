How You Should Be Preparing Your Tomatoes For Homemade Tomato Soup
Tomato soup is such a special meal — while it shines all on its own, it also plays fabulously with others (is there a better pairing for grilled cheese? Unlikely). However, just a few tweaks in the kitchen can truly elevate the dish. Food Republic turned to Katie Vine, a recipe developer and food blogger, to find out how to really coax the most flavor and complexity out of the soup. Her advice? Pan-roast those tomatoes!
According to Vine, this method does double duty. For one, it "reduces moisture in the tomato so you get a sweeter, more concentrated flavor." Essentially, the heat from the pan causes the fruit's water content to evaporate, which means its natural sugars (like fructose and glucose) and flavor compounds become more densely packed as it roasts. What's more, the amino acids and sugars in the tomato will also undergo the Maillard reaction, so that heightened sweetness? It won't taste one-note. Instead, it'll take on more richness and complexity. "They also get less acidic overall, for a more mellow, smooth flavor," Vine continued, "and you get toasty (or even charred) notes." Yum.
Even better, this method is pretty forgiving. For example, if you end up leaving the tomatoes in the pan for a bit too long, never fear. Should the skin become overly blackened — remember, you're going for a hint of smokiness and depth; no one wants a burnt flavor in the soup — Vine suggested simply peeling it away prior to blending the mixture.
How to select, slice, and season your tomatoes for the best soup
There are so many delicious types of tomatoes out there, but when it comes to what variety to use for your soup, Katie Vine has a clear favorite. "Roma tomatoes are by far the best for roasting," she enthused, pointing out how they have fewer seeds and high levels of sugar — two attributes that set you up with a strong foundation. Tarter options, like Green Zebras, would require more effort to balance out that tang, and shine more in chilled, zippy recipes like a bloody Caesar gazpacho (work smarter, people! Not harder). "Cherry tomatoes are another good choice," Vine continued, "so sometimes I mix them in ... to get some variety."
To set yourself up for success, Vine recommended using the entire tomato — the roasted seeds and peels add body and nuance to the overall experience — and said that cutting them into uniform pieces is paramount so that you have "more surface area to get that beautiful toasting." Additionally, she suggested home cooks "season before roasting ... to build extra depth of flavor." While she shouted out ye olde tried-and-true staples — salt and pepper, the true heroes of the spice rack — feel free to add some extra seasonings that fit the flavor profile you're seeking. Smoked paprika? Absolutely. A pinch of dried oregano? Yes, please.
All that's left to do is decide how to enjoy your soup. Pair it with a French grilled cheese sandwich for a roasted-on-roasted extravaganza, or crisp up some herby croutons for some textural contrast.