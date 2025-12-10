How You Should Be Preparing Your Tomatoes For Homemade Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is such a special meal — while it shines all on its own, it also plays fabulously with others (is there a better pairing for grilled cheese? Unlikely). However, just a few tweaks in the kitchen can truly elevate the dish. Food Republic turned to Katie Vine, a recipe developer and food blogger, to find out how to really coax the most flavor and complexity out of the soup. Her advice? Pan-roast those tomatoes!

According to Vine, this method does double duty. For one, it "reduces moisture in the tomato so you get a sweeter, more concentrated flavor." Essentially, the heat from the pan causes the fruit's water content to evaporate, which means its natural sugars (like fructose and glucose) and flavor compounds become more densely packed as it roasts. What's more, the amino acids and sugars in the tomato will also undergo the Maillard reaction, so that heightened sweetness? It won't taste one-note. Instead, it'll take on more richness and complexity. "They also get less acidic overall, for a more mellow, smooth flavor," Vine continued, "and you get toasty (or even charred) notes." Yum.

Even better, this method is pretty forgiving. For example, if you end up leaving the tomatoes in the pan for a bit too long, never fear. Should the skin become overly blackened — remember, you're going for a hint of smokiness and depth; no one wants a burnt flavor in the soup — Vine suggested simply peeling it away prior to blending the mixture.