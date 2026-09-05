6 Foods That Simply Taste Better In Florida

To the rest of the country, Florida may be associated with oranges, but for locals, mangos offer a taste of home, especially in the southern part of the state. While the global mango capital is India, Florida has been growing mangos for over 200 years. It's also responsible for developing many American strains that went on to become major cultivars throughout the world, including the Haden, Keitt, and Kent varietals. In many parts of South Florida, mango trees grow in people's yards. Locals know you always source your fruit from neighbors, street vendors, or local farms. Mangos are such an integral part of the local gastronomy that the group of local chefs credited with inventing New World Florida cuisine were known as the Mango Gang. There's even a mango festival every year in Miami.

However, Florida grows many more types of fruit than oranges and mangos. It's home to a veritable cornucopia of tropical produce, including guavas, papayas, dragon fruits, lychees, jackfruits, and so much more. Floridians have also known over 30 varieties of avocados long before the fruit became all the rage in other states. They each have different flavors and textures, from rich and buttery to juicy and refreshing, and some look so different from the Haas varietal — the small, black, bumpy fruit available at supermarkets in the U.S. — that visitors may doubt whether they're actually the same fruit. The best part of being home to so many tropical fruits is that there's always something interesting and delicious to snack on every month of the year. Visit in the summer for the best mangos, though.