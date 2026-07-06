The Mango Capital Of The World Is Nowhere Near The US

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If someone told you that they had a friend who visited them only once a year, but during that visit they blew all their money on that friend, you might try to sit them down for a long chat. But to the medieval Indian poet Amir Khusrau— translated in the collection "In the Bazaar of Love" — this statement wasn't a complaint, but rather an ode to his favorite fruit: the mango. There are probably many people reading this who can relate to the sentiment and smile, but perhaps nobody in the world feels this more deeply than those with roots in the global capital of this tropical fruit: India. This Asian country is responsible for more than 40% of the world's mango production and cultivates around 700 varieties of mangoes. It's also believed that the fruit originated somewhere between modern-day Myanmar and the eastern Indian state of Assam.

Despite being the largest producer of mangoes in the world, India exports only about 1% of its yearly harvest (per Times of India). It's one of the most widely consumed fruits in the country, featuring in desserts and drinks, like Indian kulfi and mango lassi. The mango also holds deep cultural and spiritual significance across South Asia, is mentioned in the texts of the region's major religions, and inspired the iconic paisley motif. But a local predilection for this tropical fruit isn't the only reason you won't find mountains of Indian mangoes in the produce sections of U.S. supermarkets, or why the mangoes you do find sometimes taste like the life has been sucked out of them.