Cortado Vs Macchiato: How The Coffee Drinks Differ

If you're popping into a speciality coffee shop and want to look like you know your stuff, the first order of business is being able to distinguish different styles of espresso-based drinks. Sure, everybody knows the difference between a latte and cappuccino, but things get a little more complex when niche styles like the cortado or macchiato come into play. At a glance, they don't seem too different; both are small, espresso-forward beverages that are great for a quick pick-me-up. But that's pretty much where the similarities end, and once you get into the nitty-gritty, you'll never mix them up again.

Before unpacking the differences, let's clear some things up: all espresso-based drinks follow the same formula of espresso and milk. But it's the ratio of these components, the serving size, and the texture of the milk that create distinct styles. The milk-to-espresso ratio is perhaps the most important variation. In a cortado, it always follows an equal ratio, whereas a macchiato can take a broader interpretation, with some versions using very little milk while others lean heavily on it.

Another important distinguisher is how the milk is steamed. When steaming milk, baristas carefully control how much air is introduced; a little air gives the milk a smooth, glossy texture, whereas a lot gives it a drier, foamier consistency. When it comes to the cortado and macchiato, they sit on opposite ends of the spectrum. We like to think of a cortado as a mini-latte, whereas a macchiato has the spirit of a (very, very small) cappuccino.