The 9 Best New Fast Food Menu Items Of September 2026

Can you believe it? September is here, and if the kids haven't gone back to school already, they certainly will be heading there soon. Now, August was a busy month for fast food restaurants pumping out new menu items, with the likes of Wendy's and Jimmy John's releasing never-before-tasted foods. But September is shaping up to be just as exciting, because McDonald's, Burger King, and even Domino's are marking the month with new products.

There is truly something for everyone, too, from new nuggets, to sweet treats, to — of course — fall-flavored beverages, and even a major celebrity collab. If the back-to-school schedule has you in a time crunch or a tizzy, know that you can head to any of these nine fast food drive-thrus for a quick dinner (or afternoon pick-me-up) and get something that will spark new joy in your taste buds. And as ever, remember that prices may vary based on your location, or in some cases, the cost might have yet to be released.