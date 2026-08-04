The 9 Best New Fast Food Menu Items Of August 2026
Fast food restaurants are always looking for the next big thing, whether it's an entry into the chicken sandwich competition, new seasonal drinks, or even bringing back a forgotten classic. August, however, always seems to produce some interesting products thanks to the way it straddles summer and fall, combining warm- and cool-weather classics for a diverse range of options.
Sometimes, the offerings are all about the deals. From smaller portions to bundled options with additional sides and entrees, fast food restaurants know that their customers are always looking for a bargain. Other times, it's about introducing something new. Even if it's just combining items they already have, new menu offerings have a way of stirring up sensational coverage and may even prove so popular that they become permanent fixtures.
Still, other times, it's just about bringing back seasonal classics. Just like Starbucks' famous pumpkin spice season or the return of McDonald's March favorite, the Shamrock Shake, scarcity creates its own sort of value and drives tons of business. Regardless, fast food chains are always looking for that next innovation that'll earn them more business and keep their existing customers happy. With that in mind, here are the best new fast food items of August 2026. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location.
Enjoy hearty flavors with Wendy's new Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger
Wendy's is always looking for little ways to diversify its product line, and this time, it's bringing back the fan-favorite Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. Served with Muenster cheese, fresh Wendy's bacon, and crispy onions, this is a more down-home, heartier option than traditional burgers, with plenty of new flavors and textures.
Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger can be found at Wendy's for $7.79.
Dairy Queen's Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard tastes like fall
As one of America's oldest chain restaurants, Dairy Queen has no shortage of Blizzard flavors, especially when you count all of its seasonal, limited-time varieties. This year, though, DQ is bringing its favorite fall flavors early with a soft-serve Blizzard that blends cheesecake chunks and caramel apple topping for something cool, tangy, and deliciously spiced.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard can be found at Dairy Queen starting at $3.99.
Jimmy John's diversifies dessert with its new PB&J Cookie
While Jimmy John's has no shortage of creative ways to make sandwiches, its new cookie is a step in an entirely new direction. Made from a soft peanut butter cookie filled with sweet grape jelly, this reimagining of a childhood staple is available for a limited time, and a portion of each sale goes to the Jimmy John's Foundation.
PB&J Cookie can be found at Jimmy Johns for $2.29.
A&W turns up the heat with a new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
A&W is especially popular in Canada, largely thanks to its diverse menu, and it seems like the chain wants to bring some of that variety to America. Its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, served with the traditionally spicy-sweet sauce, mayo, and pickles, is a bit different from the options you'd usually find and is available for a limited time.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich can be found at A&W for $6.59.
Zaxby's honors its Southern roots with new Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Starting August 4, Zaxby's is making a strong return to its Alabama roots by pairing its chicken with a new Alabama White BBQ Sauce. This condiment, which you can make at home with five ingredients, has a mayonnaise base, giving it an intense creaminess that, when paired with its spices, delivers a one-two flavor combination that's both cool and hot, making it a perfect pairing for chicken.
Alabama White BBQ Sauce can be found at Zaxby's as an add-on to most meals.
Culver's is treating pickle fans to a new Fried Pickle Pub Burger
Fried pickles are already one of the best sides for a burger, so putting them on top of a patty is a no-brainer. Paired with Culver's fresh beef, a toasted pretzel bun, and a bit of tangy secret sauce, the combination is worth a trip to America's favorite custard and ButterBurger chain.
Fried Pickle Pub Burger can be found at Culver's for $9.39.
Bojangles puts a new spin on breakfast with the Carolina Crunch
Every chicken joint has that one thing it does better than any other, and for Bojangles, it's Bo-Tato Rounds, essentially the chain's version of crispy hash browns. But while Bo-Tato Rounds are already a delicious breakfast, Bojangles is taking things up a notch by pairing two of them with scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese for the ultimate early morning indulgence.
Carolina Crunch can be found at Bojangles for $4.99.
Dunkin' revives its Iced Beverage Buckets to finish out the summer
Dunkin' may have gotten its start with hot coffee and donuts, but modern customers love its iced beverages so much that it now offers a 48-ounce bucket for them while supplies last. Starting August 7, customers can get their own refillable bucket with a drink, and starting July 29, Dunkin' Rewards members with Boosted Status can get a car holder for their bucket.
Dunkin' Iced Beverage Buckets can be found at Dunkin' Donuts for $12.99.
Arby's adds the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich to its value menu lineup
It's no secret that Arby's has the meats, but its Meat & 3 Value Box has recently gotten even better thanks to a new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich. While the $7.99 value deal is only available at participating locations, the sandwich itself can be found nationwide, combining the Buffalo-dipped chicken filet customers have come to love with a layer of ranch, all on one of Arby's signature brioche buns.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich can be found at Arby's for $6.79.