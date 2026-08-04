The 9 Best New Fast Food Menu Items Of August 2026

Fast food restaurants are always looking for the next big thing, whether it's an entry into the chicken sandwich competition, new seasonal drinks, or even bringing back a forgotten classic. August, however, always seems to produce some interesting products thanks to the way it straddles summer and fall, combining warm- and cool-weather classics for a diverse range of options.

Sometimes, the offerings are all about the deals. From smaller portions to bundled options with additional sides and entrees, fast food restaurants know that their customers are always looking for a bargain. Other times, it's about introducing something new. Even if it's just combining items they already have, new menu offerings have a way of stirring up sensational coverage and may even prove so popular that they become permanent fixtures.

Still, other times, it's just about bringing back seasonal classics. Just like Starbucks' famous pumpkin spice season or the return of McDonald's March favorite, the Shamrock Shake, scarcity creates its own sort of value and drives tons of business. Regardless, fast food chains are always looking for that next innovation that'll earn them more business and keep their existing customers happy. With that in mind, here are the best new fast food items of August 2026. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location.