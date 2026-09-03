Make Southern Italy's Unique Iced Coffee With This Special Ingredient

We all love to add a little bit of syrup or extra flavor to our morning iced coffee. Head to any Starbucks or larger café, and the customizations nowadays are endless. However, when it comes to iced coffee, southern Italy has been adding one specific ingredient for a long time, tying into its unique culinary history: almond syrup.

At the heel of the boot-shaped Italian peninsula — specifically the Salento part of the Apulia region — is the charming town of Lecce, known as the "Florence of the South" due to its gold-tinted Baroque architecture and many culinary specialties. One of these is caffè leccese, popular in the torrid summer months and a fixture in local cafés. Sweet, refreshing, and the perfect caffeine boost in the early morning or mid-afternoon, all you need is almond syrup, coffee, and ice.

The recipe for a caffè leccese is relatively simple, but — as with many food rules in Italian cuisine, like not adding parmesan to seafood pasta — has a specific protocol. As of 2026, its formula has been included in Italy's PAT (Prodotto agroalimentare tradizionale), an official label for foods whose production history spans at least 25 years. All you need is to fill a glass with some large ice cubes, add a few teaspoons of sweet almond syrup — also known as "latte di mandorla," a sweetened almond "milk" — and then prepare a hot espresso, generally just over half an ounce (20 to 22 milliliters, to be precise). Pour it over the mix, and it's ready to serve. In some cafés, it's served "soffiato," meaning "blown" — that is, with the liquid ingredients gently combined and aerated with the steam wand, creating a uniquely fluffy texture.