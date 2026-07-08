The Case For Not Sprinkling Parmesan Cheese On Italian Seafood Meals

Italians love parmesan. The cheese — or, more precisely, Parmigiano Reggiano, the PDO-protected northern Italian staple made under stringent regional production rules — is the near-unavoidable pairing for almost any pasta dish, adding a nutty, salty note that can elevate even the saddest bowl of spaghetti. But when it comes to seafood pasta dishes, Italians often resist reaching for the grater, and for good reason.

The no-cheese-with-seafood rule is one of those Italian customs that has become enshrined in a seemingly untouchable — and often lampooned — rulebook guiding exactly how Italians should (and shouldn't) enjoy their meals. We've heard most of the rookie errors you can make when ordering Italian cuisine: no cream in carbonara, no cappuccino after 11 a.m., no pineapple on pizza. Yet when it comes to keeping dairy off all things marine, there's a fairly practical reason. Most seafood is already rich with umami, briny flavors, and subtle sweetness. Parmesan — especially in its most aged forms — is assertive in both its savoriness and rich texture. Add the two together, and you can end up with a discordantly salty combination.

In Italian seafood pastas, the noodles are merely the vehicle — the catch of the day is the star of the show. As with the general philosophy behind most Italian cooking, the ingredients should be fresh and speak for themselves. In some classic seafood dishes from the Bel Paese — from linguine alle vongole (with clams) to risotto allo scoglio — the only seasonings used are fresh herbs, garlic, and an unmissable drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.