Beat The Heat With This Retro Roman Beverage

Romans are no strangers to the heat: The city is set ablaze from late June to early September, when temperatures can easily approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, especially brutal amid the Italian capital's intricate patchwork of centuries-old cobblestone streets. But while the Romans taught us many feats of engineering — from how to build aqueducts and roads to, more curiously, how to fit fast food chains around ancient ruins — they also mastered one way to beat the heat, all of which can be traced back to one particularly refreshing, retro-coded beverage: latte e menta, or milk and mint.

The recipe is exactly as simple as it sounds, but it's the perfect summer drink. All you need is chilled milk — full-fat, as the original version would have it, although skim, non-dairy, and other plant-based options can also work — poured over ice cubes with a dash of mint syrup. Fabbri would be the traditional choice, as it has been producing its brightly colored syrups since the 1920s, and its mint version — almost fluorescent in its garish green hue — gives the drink exactly the right dose of saccharine kitsch that the recipe calls for.