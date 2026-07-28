Make The Easiest Coffee Granita Ever By Using One Kitchen Staple

A traditional granita-making process typically involves pouring the flavoring at hand — in this case, the coffee mixture — into a shallow dish, and then periodically scraping it with a fork, typically every 30 minutes or so, as it freezes. All of this arm work can be happily tossed out of the window once you're acquainted with a plastic bag. All you need to do is brew strong coffee or use cold brew, add your sweetener of choice (unless you like it "amaro," dark, as the Italians would say), and let it cool. If you're using regular sugar or a granulated artificial sweetener, make sure it dissolves in the coffee while hot; a syrup or honey might be the easier choice here, or a pre-made coffee mixture.

Once adequately chilled, pour it into a freezer-safe, sturdy zip-top bag. Make sure to press out any excess air, seal it carefully, and lay it flat on a tray in your freezer. Once it's frozen solid, take it out and whip out a rolling pin — or any hard object — and smash it until it's crushed into small pieces. Tip it into a glass or bowl, and voilà: Your granita is ready.

To make the most of your DIY coffee granita, you can further elevate it by serving it the Sicilian way: with a dollop of whipped cream on top and accompanied by a plain pastry of choice (a fluffy, hat-shaped "brioche col tuppo" would be most traditional). But you can give the recipe a real kick in a multitude of other ways — turning it alcoholic with a dash of Bailey's or amaretto, for instance, as well as stirring some vanilla, peppermint extract, almond, or limoncello into your mix, as Giada de Laurentiis does herself.