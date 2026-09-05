How To Order An Italian-Style Chicken Sandwich At Burger King

We love a good fast food hack — McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are an especially good candidate — and Burger King hacks are no exception. When it comes to clever swaps at the burger chain, we have you covered on the sweet front, but did you know you can also create an easily assembled makeshift Italian sub? Take the chain's Original Chicken Sandwich, with its slab of fried poultry, lettuce, and mayonnaise, and you'll feel like you're at a classic Italian sandwich shop with a few creative swaps.

The elongated bun of the Original Chicken Sandwich makes it the perfect blank canvas for turning it into your makeshift Italian sandwich. The main thing is getting rid of the mayo and lettuce by ordering it plain, and replacing them with Mozzarella Fries (breaded, deep-fried mozzarella sticks) and the complementary marinara dip.

Burger King's Mozzarella Fries work perfectly as the substitute for the melted cheese you get in a classic Italian sub. Put them on the patty, then spoon some of the marinara sauce inside before adding the top bun back. You have to be okay getting your hands a little dirty for this one. Since it isn't an official Burger King recipe, you can't order it directly.