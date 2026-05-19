Why The Best Burger King Burger Is The Classic Whopper

Burger King may have opened after McDonald's, and it might lag behind the Golden Arches in terms of sales, but it certainly has a menu to be proud of. The fast food chain's product list contains highly praised chicken sandwiches and a variety of sides you can't find just anywhere, like onion rings and Chicken Fries. Of course, it also has a lengthy list of burgers, which Food Republic ranked from best to worst. Perhaps it's no surprise if you've been to BK recently that the Whopper earned top honors, with the taste tester praising the balance of the sandwich — a quality the chain has worked hard to perfect.

You see, in February 2026, Burger King revamped the Whopper, giving it an elevated bun and more premium versions of the toppings. The burger chain even gave its signature sandwich new, elite packaging in its own clamshell box, rather than the meager wrapping from before. All this went a long way toward improving the harmonious nature of all the flavors at play in the Whopper, and it is winning approval from not only Food Republic, but many customers as well.

"Might actually be perfect," one Redditor wrote of the sandwich. Another commenter below wrote that they had "eaten more of the new Whoppers in the last [two] weeks than I ate all of last year." A third user praised the new Whopper as "really ... a lot better," specifying that the toppings were all elite.