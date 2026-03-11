How To Eat Chicken McNuggets Like A McDonald's Employee

You know that old adage, "go directly to the source?" Well, we here at Food Republic are applying that research-minded logic to our quest for the perfect McDonald's meal by taking our advice directly from an employee. One veteran at the Golden Arches, for instance, has a suggestion for the ultimate way to enjoy an order of McNuggets. The best part? It's super straightforward — the kind of hack that's easy for us casual patrons to overlook, but that someone who has logged enough time around the crispy chicken bites can speak to with real authority: Simply plop a slicked pickle onto a nugget, like a little brined crown, and dip the whole thing into ranch.

The combo works so brilliantly because the pickle is doing double duty here. The acidity cuts through the grease, providing a bright contrast to the chicken and balancing out the ranch dressing's richness — while the texture adds both snap and juiciness to the entire experience.

You might notice that the official suggestion here is to enjoy this pairing with "well-done" McNuggets — which essentially requires you to ask the cashier to have the kitchen whip up a fresh batch cooked slightly longer than a typical order. It's certainly not required, though — and if you do request well-done nugs, make sure to do so politely. Be prepared for a "no" at worst, or a longer wait at best, and try to ask only when the store doesn't seem busy or understaffed.